The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Thursday, April 11, 2019

Fun in General / Pets and Beasts

Temple of Tiny Monkeys to Open Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Apr 11, 2019 at 2:27 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY REID PARK ZOO
  • Courtesy Reid Park Zoo

Dasher and Dancer and Donner and Blitzen... wait, wait, no. Glitter, Sparkles, Dazzle and Parker are now at the Reid Park Zoo!

The brand new Temple of Tiny Monkeys will be open for the first time on Saturday, April 13.

"For such tiny animals, they have huge personalities," Animal Care Supervisor Alex Zelazo-Kessler said in a release. "They're super active and it is fun to watch their antics and how they interact with each other, as well as their environment and their enrichment."

The tiny monkeys are all squirrel monkeys, with Parker being the only boy. He is also the youngest of the troop, having recently turned two years old.

Squirrel monkeys are some of the tiniest primates, measuring in at about a foot long with another 16 inches of tail. Their long tail is perfect for helping them balance as they use their hands to swing through trees.

"It's really great to bring a treetop level animal into the South America loop at the Zoo," Zelazo-Kessler said. "We have Andean bears, jaguars, capybaras, and South American birds, but we haven't had a canopy-dwelling species from the area in some time. They bring a different aspect of South America to the Zoo."

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Tirion Morris

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Second Saturdays with Don't Blink Burlesque

Second Saturdays with Don't Blink Burlesque @ The Hut

Second Saturday of every month, 8-11 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Mercado Flea Market

The Mercado Flea features 35 + vendors selling vintage/antiques goods on the second Sunday of every month… More

@ Mercado San Agustín Second Sunday of every month, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through May 12 100 S. Avenida del Convento.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. In Which I Disagree With Mark Stegeman (And Not, I Should Add, Respectfully) (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Trident IV to Open on Northwest Side (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, April 11 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Interstate-10 Scheduled to Re-Open at Ina Road Next Week (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Pima Animal Care Center in Need of Pet Foster Parents (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation