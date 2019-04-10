The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, April 10

Posted By and on Wed, Apr 10, 2019 at 1:00 AM

Expect the unexpected. DJs Carl Hanni & Steven Ramshur indulge the muse by spinning everything from Afro-beat to classic honky-tonk. The Suffering Jukebox expiates sin at Exo Roast Co. Details here.

California post-hardcorists Modern Color and Salt Lake shoegazers No Sun create contrast at Club Congress. With local support from The Trees and Carnival. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF EVENTBRITE
  • Courtesy of Eventbrite
Jude Valentine, Jarod W. Spencer, Alice Caroline and Ranelle Mathews comprise the evening line-up of the Touring Songwriter Showcase. At Passé. Details here.

