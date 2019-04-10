Wednesday, April 10, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, April 10
Expect the unexpected. DJs Carl Hanni & Steven Ramshur
indulge the muse by spinning everything from Afro-beat to classic honky-tonk. The Suffering Jukebox
expiates sin at Exo Roast Co. Details here.
California post-hardcorists Modern Color
and Salt Lake shoegazers No Sun
create contrast at Club Congress. With local support from The Trees
and Carnival
. Details here.
Jude Valentine, Jarod W. Spencer, Alice Caroline
and Ranelle Mathews
comprise the evening line-up of the Touring Songwriter Showcase. At Passé. Details here.
