Pima Animal Care Center in Need of Pet Foster Parents

click to enlarge Courtesy of PACC

The Pima Animal Care Center is in need of fosters to help care for an increasing number of animals living in the shelter. Currently, there are about 400 dogs and 100 cats at PACC, and the organization said that number is expected to grow in the coming months.The clinic has treated 35 pets who have been hit by cars, 223 pets with some type of wound, 68 pets with broken bones, 36 cases of Parvo and 65 cases of Valley Fever so far this year, and needs to make room to prepare for incoming medical cases.Animals on the mend are in need of a quiet place to recover before they can be adopted, and PACC is looking for people interested in joining the foster program.PACC is located at 4000 N. Silverbell Road. More information about the program can be found at the shelter, or online here.The shelter is hosting an adoption fair Saturday, April 13, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the West Hall of the Tucson Expo Center, 3750 E. Irvington Road. Admission and parking are free.