Tuesday, April 9, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock in Tucson Today - Tuesday, April 9
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of The Rialto Theatre
Blues rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd
forges headlong into the Rialto Theatre. With bluesmen Austin Counts
and Tom Walkbank
opening the show. Details here.
With lush vocal harmonies and an organic folk sound that enchants and uplifts the spirit. The Real Sarahs
create magic at Passé. Details here.
Tags: music, where to rock, live, shows, concerts, Tucson, local, bands, singers, Tuesday, April 9, Image, Video