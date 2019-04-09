The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, April 9, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock in Tucson Today - Tuesday, April 9

Posted By and on Tue, Apr 9, 2019 at 1:00 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE RIALTO THEATRE
  • Courtesy of The Rialto Theatre

Blues rock guitarist Kenny Wayne Shepherd forges headlong into the Rialto Theatre. With bluesmen Austin Counts and Tom Walkbank opening the show. Details here.


With lush vocal harmonies and an organic folk sound that enchants and uplifts the spirit. The Real Sarahs create magic at Passé. Details here.

