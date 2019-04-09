Concluding its 25th anniversary season, the Lesbian Looks film series hosts a free screening of The Rest I Make Up
at the Loft Cinema tonight!
The Rest I Make Up
is an intimate documentary examining the life of María Irene Fornés, a Cuban-American playwright. Fornés, who passed away in 2018, stopped writing plays later in her life due to developing dementia.
Fornés, who wrote over 40 plays and was a finalist for the 1990 Pulitzer Prize for Drama, experimented with avant-garde storytelling and intimate personal relationships. Throughout the documentary, director Michelle Memran connects with Fornés and helps to rejuvenate her creative spirit.
This free screening, hosted by Lesbian Looks from the UA Institute for LGBT Studies, also features director Michelle Memran in person. Lesbian Looks has been showcasing "cutting edge features, shorts, documentaries, experimental films and new media works not otherwise available to Tucson audiences" since 1993.
7 p.m. Tuesday, April 9. 3233 East Speedway Boulevard. Free admission.
