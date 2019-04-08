The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, April 8, 2019

Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, April 8

Posted By on Mon, Apr 8, 2019 at 1:30 AM

click to enlarge COURTESY OF ARIZONA REPERTORY THEATRE
  • Courtesy of Arizona Repertory Theatre
Spring Awakening. If you don’t think you’ll enjoy a rock musical set in 19th-century Germany about teenagers learning about and exploring their sexuality—complete with strong language and partial nudity—then what kind of musical will you enjoy? This Tony Award-winning musical follows a group of teens caught between childhood and adulthood and learning how to cope with all of the unfamiliar desires, academic frustrations and loneliness that comes with it. It’s the type of show that breaks your heart and puts it back together again in a new way. Wednesday, April 10, through Sunday, April 28, with previews at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8. 7:30 p.m. shows Thursdays through Saturdays (and on Wednesday, April 10), and 1:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. $31 GA, $29 senior/military/UA employee. $15 students. $20 preview shows. Details here.

Animator Ron Campbell. Legendary animator of beloved cartoon characters such as Scooby Doo, the Smurfs, Rugrats, Winnie the Pooh, Flintstones, Jetsons and Yogi Bear to name a few will be exhibiting cartoon pop-up artwork at the Arizona Picture & Frame Gallery. These cartoons encompass his 50-year career in Children's Television. 2 to 6 p.m. 4523 E. Speedway Blvd. Details here.
COURTESY OF POP ART SHOW FEATURING RON CAMPBELL FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of Pop Art Show Featuring Ron Campbell Facebook event page

Guitar in the Park. Join the Tucson Guitar Society as they host a night of music. Come to play or to listen! Either way it is free. All musical styles/levels are welcomed. Himmel Park Library, 1035 N. Treat Ave. 6:30-8 p.m. Details here.

Events compiled by Briannon Wilfong, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.

