The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Monday, April 8, 2019

Fun in General

Scottsdale Gets 'Tiki Oasis' for a Weekend

Posted By on Mon, Apr 8, 2019 at 2:44 PM

Just in time for the weather to be warming up, Scottsdale is getting a taste of the island life. The organizers of the yearly Tiki Oasis weekender event in San Diego, now going on its 19th year, are bringing their tropical festivities to the Phoenix area, April 12 to 14.
click to enlarge COURTESY PHOTO BY TIM HARDY
  • Courtesy photo by Tim Hardy
The weekend kicks off with the "Tiki-Tiki Ho-Ho Luau," a luau complete with a traditional pig roast, a fresh poke bowl station, Hawaiian-themed desserts, and plenty of Tiki cocktails. The event also includes a craft marketplace featuring more than 60 artisans, as well as more than 20 educational seminars with topics ranging from tropical cocktails to the history of Tiki.

Other weekend events include live music and island-themed performers.

Arizona Tiki Oasis lasts from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14. Held at the Hotel Valley Ho resort, 6850 E. Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Tickets range from $50 - $99. 21+.

For more information, visit aztikioasis.com

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Tucson Weekly Staff

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Tuesdays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Sons of Orpheus Gala Spring Concert

The concert will feature an eclectic mix from classical to Randall Thompson as well as cowboy favorites… More

@ The Highlands at Dove Mountain Fri., April 12, 7-9 p.m. 4949 W. Heritage Club Blvd.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, April 8 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Animator for Yellow Submarine, Scooby Doo, Smurfs Exhibits in Tucson (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Tucson Mall Area Finally Gets Movie Theater (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Adoptable Pet: Arnold Needs A Home (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: Mythical Audits (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation