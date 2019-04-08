Monday, April 8, 2019
Scottsdale Gets 'Tiki Oasis' for a Weekend
By Tucson Weekly Staff
on Mon, Apr 8, 2019 at 2:44 PM
Just in time for the weather to be warming up, Scottsdale is getting a taste of the island life. The organizers of the yearly Tiki Oasis weekender event in San Diego, now going on its 19th year, are bringing their tropical festivities to the Phoenix area, April 12 to 14.
Courtesy photo by Tim Hardy
The weekend kicks off with the "Tiki-Tiki Ho-Ho Luau," a luau complete with a traditional pig roast, a fresh poke bowl station, Hawaiian-themed desserts, and plenty of Tiki cocktails. The event also includes a craft marketplace featuring more than 60 artisans, as well as more than 20 educational seminars with topics ranging from tropical cocktails to the history of Tiki.
Other weekend events include live music and island-themed performers.
Arizona Tiki Oasis lasts from Friday, April 12 to Sunday, April 14. Held at the Hotel Valley Ho resort, 6850 E. Main St, Scottsdale, AZ 85251. Tickets range from $50 - $99. 21+.
For more information, visit aztikioasis.com
