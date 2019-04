click to enlarge Courtesy World Care

Help those in need by donating your extra health and medical supplies. World Care, a local nonprofit that works to provide basic necessities to those in need, is hosting a Medical Equipment and Supplies Donation Drive this weekend.Since its founding in 1993, World Care has expanded its programing to include Tools for Education, Tools for Health, Tools for the Environment, Tools for Technology and Tools for Emergency Relief.World Care works to create sustainable communities by refurbishing, reusing, recycling and redistributing goods and putting them to work helping people rather than ending up in a landfill.In Tucson, World Care has just moved to a new location and is collecting supplies for their Medical Equipment Bank. At the bank, Tucsonans can loan out wheelchairs, walkers, commodes and other medical necessities for free as well as collecting free hygiene supplies.To continue providing medical supplies to Tucsonans at no cost, World Care is calling for donations.The Medical Equipment/Supplies Donation Drive will be held April 12 from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. and April 13 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at 3029 N Stone Avenue.World Care is asking for donations of adult diapers, hygiene supplies, wheelchairs, walkers, bedside commodes, toilet raisers, toilet extensions, shower stairs, tub transfer benches, knee scooters and more.