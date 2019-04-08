The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Monday, April 8, 2019

Pets and Beasts

Adoptable Pet: Arnold Needs A Home

Posted By on Mon, Apr 8, 2019 at 11:30 AM

click to enlarge arnold_871922.png

“Hi I’m Arnold! I am a 5 year old boy who came to HSSA as a stray. I was living with other feral cats in my old neighborhood before coming to the shelter. I am looking forward to an indoor life with my new, forever family! I would do best in a home without other cats but I’d love to meet the kids in your home!"

- Arnold

Visit Arnold at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. or call 520-327-6088, ext. 173.

