XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, April 5 to 7

"And We Thought That Nation States Were a Bad Idea." Ska punks Mad Caddies Punk Rock Steady
La Cocina is the point of detonation for The 34th Annual Tucson Folk Festival Kick Off Party
Performing acoustically, rock 'n' roll survivor Billy Sedlmayr
Vocalist/guitarist John Ronstadt & Round Midnight
"My second symphony is a confession of the soul." In a program that focuses the spotlight on late Romantic period, Finnish composer Jean Sibelius' Symphony No. 2, Tucson Symphony Orchestra
and TSO Chorus
perform at Tucson Convention Center. Michael Stern is at the podium.
Imagine this. Pink Floyd classics performed on bluegrass instruments. Lucky Side of the Moon
breathes. Lucky Lenny & Friends
Wedding traditional folk and world music, Kylo
An odiferous and morose night of mayhem awaits when Shitbag, Dayak, Lasiodora, Moon Curser
and ijustsawyoudie
Marley B
headlines GLDN Party
: A proper banger. Kontraband Klick, Slave Name Flick, TK Been Poppin', T.D.T.ENT
Help youth Mariachi Corazon
Metal Fest XVII
finds Skoville, Beneath The Fallen Suns, Never Say Never, Tribulance, Dirtnap, Animate Echoes
and Minutes to Midnight
This nine-piece ensemble melts down the music and rhythms of Cuba, Mexico, Jamaica and Brazil with funk, rock, jazz and hip hop to extract a new sound without borders or boundaries. B-Side Players
storm into 191 Toole. With Tucson's own Taco Sauce
Ballet Rincon and the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block's Education Department present Art in the Park
. An afternoon of family-friendly, youth-based performance art, art making, food trucks y mucho mas awaits. Featuring performances by Arizona Opera, Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, Arizona Theatre Company, Vail Youth Symphony Orchestra
and the UA School of Dance
Sludgy indie rock trio Hotline TNT
are "Calling Out 2 You" at Club Congress. Alt rock/shoegazers Hikikomori
and The Trees
In a program of new works by Mexican composers—ranging from danzas
(stately turn-of-the-20th-century ballroom dances) to folk inspirations—The Arizona Wind Quintet
presents Homenaje a México
Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association presents The 34th Annual Tucson Folk Festival
, Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7. Red Molly, Heather Hardy
and Mr. Nature's Garden
Saint Charles Tavern hosts a Folk Fest after-party. With festival performers: With Lucky Lenny
(bluegrass/Americana), Sister and the Sun
(folk/soul) and Larry and Leslie Latour
The Spring Concert Series continues, with guitarist extraordinaire Pete Fine's Beyond Words
Subspace will transform into an immersive cavern of projection and light installations. DJs spin. BYOB Tucson
(Bring Your Own Beamer) Dance Party
This North Carolina native fuses soulful vocals with blazing blues guitar riffs. Emily Musilino
Guitarist Mike Sydloski
Roman Barten-Sherman's
fingerstyle blues guitar sets the mood for the opening of Head in the Clouds
From Barrio Santa Rosa, this bajo sexto and accordion-driven conjunto specializes in a polka and traditional Mexican steeped sound so intoxicating that one can easily lose their inhibition and dance with abandon. Pedro Y Los Liricos
The horn, percussion and electric guitar propelled Latino sound of Santa Pachita
Take a walk on the moon. Indie/ambient trio Moontrax
, Phoenix rockers Panic Baby
and the picante Taco Sauce
Featuring former members of Dokken—George Lynch, Jeff Pilson, "Wild" Mick Brown and vocalist Robert Mason—The END Machine
Like your toast with jam? Mik & The Funky Brunch
Praised for his jackhammer-like flow and lyrics that uplift, underground hip hop artist Mostafa
celebrates his latest release L.B.O.L. (Little Bit of Love) with DJ Will
alongside Jae Tilt, Street Blues Family
and Odd Apollo
Hurricane Carla Brownlee & The Bad News Blues Band
are slated to perform at The 19th Annual Zin, Blues and BBQ
