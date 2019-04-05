The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, April 5, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, April 5 to 7

Posted By and on Fri, Apr 5, 2019 at 1:00 AM


“And We Thought That Nation States Were a Bad Idea.” Ska punks Mad Caddies Punk Rock Steady at 191 Toole. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF 191 TOOLE
  • Courtesy of 191 Toole
La Cocina is the point of detonation for The 34th Annual Tucson Folk Festival Kick Off Party. Various performers will take to the stage. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF TUCSON FOLK FESTIVAL
  • Courtesy of Tucson Folk Festival
Performing acoustically, rock ’n’ roll survivor Billy Sedlmayr lives to tell about it at Wooden Tooth Records. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF BILLY SEDLMAYR ACOUSTIC SHOW AT WOODEN TOOTH RECORDS FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of Billy Sedlmayr acoustic show at Wooden Tooth Records Facebook event page
Vocalist/guitarist John Ronstadt & Round Midnight perform jazz, as part of the Spring Concert Series, on the patio at Hotel Congress. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF EVENTBRITE
  • Courtesy of Eventbrite
“My second symphony is a confession of the soul.” In a program that focuses the spotlight on late Romantic period, Finnish composer Jean Sibelius’ Symphony No. 2, Tucson Symphony Orchestra and TSO Chorus perform at Tucson Convention Center. Michael Stern is at the podium. Details here.
COURTESY OF TUCSON SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA
  • Courtesy of Tucson Symphony Orchestra

Imagine this. Pink Floyd classics performed on bluegrass instruments. Lucky Side of the Moon breathes. Lucky Lenny & Friends are at Monterey Court. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF MONTEREY COURT STUDIO GALLERIES & CAFE
  • Courtesy of Monterey Court Studio Galleries & Cafe
Wedding traditional folk and world music, Kylo sets the tone musically for an evening of romantic intrigue, political conspiring or solitary musings. At Exo Roast Co. Details here.

An odiferous and morose night of mayhem awaits when Shitbag, Dayak, Lasiodora, Moon Curser and ijustsawyoudie are at Ward6. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF SHITBAG / DAYAK / LASIODORA / IJUSTSAWYOUDIE FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of SHITBAG / DAYAK / LASIODORA / IJUSTSAWYOUDIE Facebook event page
Marley B headlines GLDN Party: A proper banger. Kontraband Klick, Slave Name Flick, TK Been Poppin’, T.D.T.ENT share the mic. At Club Congress. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF EVENTBRITE
  • Courtesy of Eventbrite
Help youth Mariachi Corazon celebrate their 10th Anniversary at El Casino Ballroom. Proceeds from the event will help to fund their participation in 15th Annual Battle of the Mariachis at the historic Mission San Juan Capistrano. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF MARIACHI CORAZÓN’S 10TH ANNIVERSARY FUNDRAISER CONCERT FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of Mariachi Corazón’s 10th Anniversary Fundraiser Concert Facebook event page
Metal Fest XVII finds Skoville, Beneath The Fallen Suns, Never Say Never, Tribulance, Dirtnap, Animate Echoes and Minutes to Midnight taking siege of the Rialto Theatre. Details here.
COURTESY OF THE RIALTO THEATRE
  • Courtesy of The Rialto Theatre
This nine-piece ensemble melts down the music and rhythms of Cuba, Mexico, Jamaica and Brazil with funk, rock, jazz and hip hop to extract a new sound without borders or boundaries. B-Side Players storm into 191 Toole. With Tucson’s own Taco Sauce in tow. Details here.
COURTESY OF 191 TOOLE
  • Courtesy of 191 Toole
Ballet Rincon and the Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block’s Education Department present Art in the Park. An afternoon of family-friendly, youth-based performance art, art making, food trucks y mucho mas awaits. Featuring performances by Arizona Opera, Tucson Arizona Boys Chorus, Arizona Theatre Company, Vail Youth Symphony Orchestra and the UA School of Dance. At the DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF TUCSON ART IN THE PARK 2019 FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of Tucson Art in the Park 2019 Facebook event page
Sludgy indie rock trio Hotline TNT are “Calling Out 2 You” at Club Congress. Alt rock/shoegazers Hikikomori and The Trees lend support. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF EVENTBRITE
  • Courtesy of Eventbrite
In a program of new works by Mexican composers—ranging from danzas (stately turn-of-the-20th-century ballroom dances) to folk inspirations—The Arizona Wind Quintet presents Homenaje a México at Exo Roast Co. Details here.

Tucson Kitchen Musicians Association presents The 34th Annual Tucson Folk Festival, Saturday and Sunday, April 6-7. Red Molly, Heather Hardy and Mr. Nature’s Garden top the bill. At Jácome Plaza in historic Downtown Tucson. Find the full schedule at tucsonfolkfest.org. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF TUCSON FOLK FESTIVAL
  • Courtesy of Tucson Folk Festival
Saint Charles Tavern hosts a Folk Fest after-party. With festival performers: With Lucky Lenny (bluegrass/Americana), Sister and the Sun (folk/soul) and Larry and Leslie Latour (folk/Americana). Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF FOLK FESTIVAL AFTER PARTY AT SAINT CHARLES TAVERN WITH 3 BANDS! FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of Folk Festival After Party at Saint Charles Tavern with 3 bands! Facebook event page
The Spring Concert Series continues, with guitarist extraordinaire Pete Fine’s Beyond Words inducing aphasia on the patio at Hotel Congress. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF EVENTBRITE
  • Courtesy of Eventbrite
Subspace will transform into an immersive cavern of projection and light installations. DJs spin. BYOB Tucson (Bring Your Own Beamer) Dance Party. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF BYOB TUCSON (BRING YOUR OWN BEAMER) VIDEO ART SHOW & DANCE PARTY FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of BYOB Tucson (Bring Your Own Beamer) Video Art Show & Dance Party Facebook event page
This North Carolina native fuses soulful vocals with blazing blues guitar riffs. Emily Musilino wails at Monterey Court. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF MONTEREY COURT STUDIO GALLERIES & CAFE
  • Courtesy of Monterey Court Studio Galleries & Cafe
Guitarist Mike Sydloski joins the Mike & Randy 420 Show at The Hut. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF MIKE SYDLOSKI, MIKE AND RANDY'S 420 SHOW FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of Mike Sydloski, Mike and Randy's 420 Show Facebook event page
Roman Barten-Sherman’s fingerstyle blues guitar sets the mood for the opening of Head in the Clouds, visual artist Valerie Galloway’s new series. At Crooked Tooth Brewings. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF VALERIE GALLOWAY ART OPENING WITH MUSIC BY ROMAN BARTEN-SHERMAN FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of Valerie Galloway art opening with music by Roman Barten-Sherman Facebook event page
From Barrio Santa Rosa, this bajo sexto and accordion-driven conjunto specializes in a polka and traditional Mexican steeped sound so intoxicating that one can easily lose their inhibition and dance with abandon. Pedro Y Los Liricos play música norteño in a post-Cyclovia after-party. At Exo Roast Co. Details here.

The horn, percussion and electric guitar propelled Latino sound of Santa Pachita manifests, as part the post-Cyclovia celebration—just how Tucson’s Complete Streets demonstration project will quickly transform the intersection of North Sixth Avenue and East Seventh Street into a vibrant people-centered place—at #CorbettPorch Activity Hub. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF OFFICIAL CYCLOVIA AFTER PARTY FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of Official Cyclovia AFTER PARTY Facebook event page
Take a walk on the moon. Indie/ambient trio Moontrax, Phoenix rockers Panic Baby and the picante Taco Sauce are at Club Congress. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF EVENTBRITE
  • Courtesy of Eventbrite
Featuring former members of Dokken—George Lynch, Jeff Pilson, “Wild” Mick Brown and vocalist Robert Mason—The END Machine are out touring in support of their self-titled debut recording. At Club XS. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE END MACHINE W/ DROP D FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of THE END MACHINE w/ DROP D Facebook event page

Like your toast with jam? Mik & The Funky Brunch provide family-friendly funk. At La Cocina. Details here.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF MIK AND THE FUNKY BRUNCH AT LA COCINA FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of Mik and the Funky Brunch at La Cocina Facebook event page
Praised for his jackhammer-like flow and lyrics that uplift, underground hip hop artist Mostafa celebrates his latest release L.B.O.L. (Little Bit of Love) with DJ Will alongside Jae Tilt, Street Blues Family and Odd Apollo. At Sky Bar. Details here.

Hurricane Carla Brownlee & The Bad News Blues Band are slated to perform at The 19th Annual Zin, Blues and BBQ. At Hacienda Del Sol. Details here.
COURTESY OF HACIENDA DEL SOL GUEST RANCH RESORT
  • Courtesy of Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort

