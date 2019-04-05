Tucson Woman Arrested After Two Children Found Dead

click to enlarge Courtesy Pima County Sheriff’s Department

Dorothy Flood, 55

Police arrested Dorothy Flood, 55, on two counts of first degree murder after two minors were found dead in a home on the 2400 block of West Kessler Place 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4.



According to the Pima County Sheriff, Northwest Fire District personnel responded to a medical call near North La Cholla Boulevard and Ruthrauff Road.



Upon arrival, "they discovered an unresponsive adult female inside the residence. While providing medical care, they also discovered two children with obvious signs of trauma and determined they were dead. The female had symptoms of an apparent overdose and was transported to a local hospital."



The victims were identified as 8-year-old twins, Jaden and Jorden Webb. Flood was the grandmother and guardian of the boys.





Flood is currently being held without bond in the Pima County Adult Detention Center.