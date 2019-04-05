The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Friday, April 5, 2019

Crime & Public Safety

Tucson Woman Arrested After Two Children Found Dead

Posted By on Fri, Apr 5, 2019 at 2:49 PM

click to enlarge Dorothy Flood, 55 - COURTESY PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy Pima County Sheriff’s Department
  • Dorothy Flood, 55

Police arrested Dorothy Flood, 55, on two counts of first degree murder after two minors were found dead in a home on the 2400 block of West Kessler Place 2:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4.

According to the Pima County Sheriff, Northwest Fire District personnel responded to a medical call near North La Cholla Boulevard and Ruthrauff Road.

Upon arrival, "they discovered an unresponsive adult female inside the residence. While providing medical care, they also discovered two children with obvious signs of trauma and determined they were dead. The female had symptoms of an apparent overdose and was transported to a local hospital." 

The victims were identified as 8-year-old twins, Jaden and Jorden Webb. Flood was the grandmother and guardian of the boys.

Flood is currently being held without bond in the Pima County Adult Detention Center.


Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Jeff Gardner

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Taste of Oro Valley

Taste of Oro Valley @ Steam Pump Ranch In Oro Valley

Sun., April 7, 5-9 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

34th Annual Tucson Folk Festival

34th ANNUAL TUCSON FOLK FESTIVAL 120 performers on 6 stages playing acoustic and folk music. 12pm -… More

@ Jacome Plaza Sat., April 6, 12-10 p.m. and Sun., April 7, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. 101 N Stone Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Tucson Mall Area Finally Gets Movie Theater (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. UA Student Media Displaced From Long-Time Newsroom (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. A Sexhibiton Without Inhibition: Tucson Erotica Festival Kicks Off its Ninth Year (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. 26 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: April 5 to 7 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Sheriff Responding to Multiple Gunshot Victims in Flowing Wells Area (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation