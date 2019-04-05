GIVEAWAY: Pool Party with Nemo!

click to enlarge
How cool is a rooftop pool overlooking Tucson? Now add Finding Nemo
and you'll just keep swimming right up to free tickets!
The AC Marriott Hotel is hosting a series of Dive-In Movie nights and we have free tickets for one lucky winner to their event. Tickets include access to the pool, one free drink (alcoholic or not), fresh popcorn and Finding Nemo.
Enjoy a movie under the stars on us!
Enter to win a free pair of tickets to the April 13 event here:
click to enlarge
Bandit Riveredge Photography
This is a family friendly event.
To learn more about the Dive-In Movie series, check out their Facebook page.
EXTRA: Before the event check out the Spring City Market happening in the hotel lobby. These seasonal markets are free and feature local vendors and artists selling seasonal goods. The market also features live music and a themed cocktail menu. For more information about the Spring City Market, visit their Facebook page.