The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Friday, April 5, 2019

Arts and Culture / Comics

Animator for Yellow Submarine, Scooby Doo, Smurfs Exhibits in Tucson

Posted By on Fri, Apr 5, 2019 at 4:49 PM

Ron Campbell, an animator known for his work on The Beatles' Yellow Submarine, Scooby Doo, the Smurfs, Rugrats, Winnie the Pooh, Flintstones and more, will be exhibiting and presenting at Arizona Picture & Frame Gallery from Monday, April 8 to Wednesday, April 10.

click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy

This is a great opportunity to capture a piece of childhood, as all artworks are available to purchase. Campbell's work has become iconic in the pop and psychedelic art world over multiple decades, even influencing Disney and Nickelodeon animation.

Campbell will showcase his original Beatles cartoon paintings and make original "remarques" for customers who purchase any of his art work. Ron will also feature other artwork based on his 50-year career in cartoons.   
click to enlarge COURTESY
  • Courtesy

Campbell exhibits at Arizona Picture & Frame Gallery, 4523 E. Speedway Blvd. From 2 - 6 p.m., Monday, April 8; 4 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9; 4 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. Free admission.

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Jeff Gardner

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Rincon Rotary Club's 11th Annual "Taste of Chocolate"

Rincon Rotary Club's 11th Annual "Taste of Chocolate" @ Doubletree - Reid Park

Sun., April 7, 2-4 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Taste of Oro Valley

Taste of Oro Valley will offer samples and tastes from the best of Oro Valley and surrounding… More

@ Steam Pump Ranch In Oro Valley Sun., April 7, 5-9 p.m. 10901 N Oracle Rd

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Tucson Mall Area Finally Gets Movie Theater (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. 26 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: April 5 to 7 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. UA Student Media Displaced From Long-Time Newsroom (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. A Sexhibiton Without Inhibition: Tucson Erotica Festival Kicks Off its Ninth Year (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Tucson Woman Arrested After Two Children Found Dead (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation