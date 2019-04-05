Animator for Yellow Submarine, Scooby Doo, Smurfs Exhibits in Tucson

Ron Campbell, an animator known for his work on The Beatles' Yellow Submarine,
Scooby Doo, the Smurfs, Rugrats, Winnie the Pooh, Flintstones and more, will be exhibiting and presenting at Arizona Picture & Frame Gallery from Monday, April 8 to Wednesday, April 10.
This is a great opportunity to capture a piece of childhood, as all artworks are available to purchase. Campbell's work has become iconic in the pop and psychedelic art world over multiple decades, even influencing Disney and Nickelodeon animation.
Campbell will showcase his original Beatles cartoon paintings and make original "remarques" for customers who purchase any of his art work. Ron will also feature other artwork based on his 50-year career in cartoons.
Campbell exhibits at Arizona Picture & Frame Gallery, 4523 E. Speedway Blvd. From 2 - 6 p.m., Monday, April 8; 4 - 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 9; 4 - 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 10. Free admission.