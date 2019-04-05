All Bets Are On: Breaking Down Arizona's WNIT Championship Game, Final Four Picks

Co-hosts Christopher Boan and Tyler Vondrak are back with an action-packed edition of All Bets Are On, covering Arizona women's basketball and the men's Final Four.
The duo discuss Adia Barnes' squad, breaking down their prospects in Saturday's WNIT championship game against Northwestern.
They then discuss whether the Wildcats can contend for a Pac-12 title in 2020, and whether guard Aari McDonald could possibly start for Sean Miller and the men's team.
Friday's final segment includes a breakdown of Saturday's men's Final Four of the NCAA Tournament, with both giving their picks for the UVA-Auburn and Texas Tech-Michigan State games.
