27 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: April 5 to 7

Petey’s Big Sketch Show.
Heads will lol at this sketch comedy event put on by some of Tucson’s funny people. How did things like Saturday Night Live and Monty Python get started? With a bunch of funny people getting together to make stuff happen. You don’t want to miss the start of the next big thing in comedy, do you? DO YOU? This may be Petey’s Big Sketch Show, but it’s your Big Chance to get in on the ground floor of comedy’s Next Big Thing. 9 to 10:30 p.m. Friday, April 5. Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. $10 at the door, or in advance through Venmo @peteysbigsketchshow. Details here.
click to enlarge
Always… Patsy Cline.
-
Courtesy of Live Theatre Workshop
Speaking of theatre that tells the true story of a strong woman in history, Live Theatre Workshop has something for us this week as well. This musical revue, created and originally directed by Ted Swindley (and directed this time around by Annette Hillman), is based on a true story about Patsy Cline. Featuring hits like “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall To Pieces” and “Crazy,” it gives fans a chance to learn more about her story, which is in parts as tragic as it is inspiring. Preview shows 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, and Friday, April 5. Opening night Saturday, April 6. Then, shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays through Saturday, May 11 (with a special 3 p.m. show on that Saturday). No show Easter Sunday. Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $20 GA, $18 military/senior/student, $15 Thursdays and previews. Details here.
Ann Boyd Wade Fine Art & Photography Show.
The Art League of Willcox, which is dedicated to promoting interest in fine art and providing opportunities and activities for fine artists and photographers in the Willcox community, is hosting its 36th annual iteration of this celebration of art! Come enjoy food, demonstrations, an awards ceremony and lots and lots of lovely art over in Willcox this weekend. Fun for all ages and all people, because who doesn’t like looking at pretty things? 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, April 5, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. Willcox Community Center Park, 207 W. Maley St., Willcox. Free. Details here.
First Fridays at the Arizona History Museum.
We’re already a quarter of the way through 2019, which is pretty horrifying. But we’ve also arrived at another opportunity to go check out the Arizona History Museum for free, which is wonderful. Have you seen the “Facing Work” exhibit yet, all about Tucsonans who work behind cash registers? How about “John Slaughter’s Changing West: Tombstone, Bullets, and Longhorns”? It’s about John Horton Slaughter and his wife Cora Viola Howell Slaughter, and how their border ranch in the aftermath of the OK Corral shootout helped shape Arizona history. 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 5. Arizona History Museum, 949 E. 2nd St. Free. Details here.
Annual Sculpture Festival Show & Sale.
Are you an art collector, or even just an art lover? We think there’s a little bit of a sculpture appreciator in all of us. This weekend, check out some of the best 3D art in town, including pieces that have been recognized at a national level and are available for purchase. Meet more than 60 artists who are both local and international work, enjoy art demonstrations and live music, and keep your belly as full as your artistic sensibilities at the food trucks. If you’re feeling extra fancy, you can attend a special patron’s event with gourmet hors d’oeuvres and cocktails for $50 from 5 to 9 p.m. on Friday, April 5. Otherwise, the free event is 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, April 6, and 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, at Brandi Fenton Memorial Park, 3482 E. River Road. Details here.
Packrat Programs.
Packrats are pretty cute, but human children are oftentimes even more cute. If you’ve got some, they might enjoy this 30-minute activity led by the education staff at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, available Fridays and Saturdays throughout this spring and summer. This week, kids ages 2 to 5 years old get a chance to learn about music and make their own instruments while hanging out with a live animal on Friday, and kids 6 to 12 years old will get a more advanced version of the same activity. Then, attendees get some exclusive playtime in the Packrat Playhouse before it opens to the public. Younger kid activities are the second and fourth Friday of every month (April 4, this week) from 9 to 10 a.m. Older kid activities are the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Both are $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Details here.
click to enlarge
Baja Beer Festival 2019.
-
Courtesy of Arizona - Sonora Desert Museum
The fourth annual Baja Beer Festival is back! And we hope you brought your exposed brick aesthetic and fixed-gear bike, because this year’s theme is IPAs. Hosted at Armory Park, this event features brewers competing in a state-wide IPA competition, live music, food and lawn games. Sample beers from Arizona’s best breweries, and food from Arizona’s best chefs. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6. 222 S. Fifth Ave. General admission is $40, VIP is $70, designated drivers are $10. 21+. Details here.
click to enlarge
Cholla Buds and Nopalitos con Mole: A Cooking Workshop.
In a celebration of Tucson’s City of Gastronomy and their new kitchen, Mission Garden is hosting a “fun morning of on-site harvesting wild cholla cactus flower buds and young prickly pear pads for culinary ideas” served with traditional Mexican sauces. At this event, you get to learn about traditional food harvesting, while sampling the local flavors. 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday, April 6. 946 W Mission Lane. $50. Details here.
Mercado District Spring Bazaar.
Celebrating their big 10-year anniversary, the Mercado San Agustin is hosting a gathering for the best shopping and eating west of the 10. But there’s just too much good stuff for one day, so this bazaar is lasting the whole weekend. Come on out, you’ve been meaning to check out the MSA Annex anyway! 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7. 100 S Avenida del Convento. Details here.
click to enlarge
STEM Day at Reid Park Zoo.
-
Courtesy of Mercado District
Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics? How about robotics, rocketry, slime, oobleck making, paper airplanes and a Junior Shark Tank? At this event, kids can learn all about some of the fields STEM applies to and hear from zoo educators about how wildlife scientists use STEM to help protect wild animals and wild places. And don’t miss the moon lander experiment, where students will be given the mission of saving an astronaut (well, a marshmallow representing an astronaut) by creating a moon lander to keep the astronaut safe during landing. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Reid Park Zoo, 3400 Zoo Ct. Free with zoo admission, $10.50 for adults 15 to 61, $8.50 for seniors 62 and older, $6.50 for kids ages 2 to 14 and free for kids 0 to 1. Details here.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Reid Park Zoo
click to enlarge
Blood Wedding.
-
Courtesy of The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre
Those words don’t usually go together, do they? “Wedding bells are ringing and blood is flowing!” In this adaptation of a show by Federico García Lorca, a young bride receives a mysterious visitor from her past on the morning of her wedding, sending the day off in an unexpected direction of rekindled passions, ancient family feuds and the supernatural. Bryan Rafael Falcón directs and Melissa Alejandra Aguirre Fernandez does music direction for this magical realism/Gabriel Garcia Marquez-esque/dark and lovely show at The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 through Saturday, April 6, and Thursday, April 11, through Saturday, April 13. 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, and Sunday, April 14. The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre at The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. $28 GA, $20 for those under 30 and $15 students and teachers. Details here.
Letters from Zora.
There’s not a lot of famous Zoras out there, but Zora Neale Hurston is really doing her part to give that name a place in the public. The author of books like Their Eyes Were Watching God and of phrases like “There are years that ask questions and years that answer,” the literary icon spurred conversations about race in America during the Harlem Renaissance. In this show at Invisible Theatre, her life and career are brought back to life. Directed by Anita Dashiell-Sparks and starring Vanessa Bell Calloway, the show only has two performances this weekend, so don’t miss it! 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. The Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway Blvd. $45. Details here.
Oracle Artist Studio Tour.
If you’re going to spend your day touring art studios, we can’t think of a better place to do it than in a town full of artists. Just stop by the Welcome Center in Oracle for a brochure, then head on a self-guided tour to check out the oil, watercolor, jewelry, photography, woodwork, collages, acoustics, handmade bee houses and more produced by some of your fellow Arizonans. Purple signs throughout the town will guide you through the art studios, historic ranches, workshops and lovely weather of Oracle. As you peruse all 18 locations on the tour, you’ll even be able to meet some of the artists participating in the event’s 28th annual year. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. Throughout Oracle. Welcome Center is at 1470 W. American Ave. Free. Details here.
Artists’ Pop-Up Show.
-
Courtesy of Dikki Van Helsland - Desert Artisans' Gallery
The Desert Artisans Gallery is featuring a mini exhibit full of mini pieces of art. Lyle Rayfield makes nature-inspired jewelry with metal work and metal clay, creating delicate depictions of things like notebooks and dragonflies. Dikki Van Helsand creates small batik works, made by dying cloth with a wax-resistant clay. Come chat with the artists and see their work at this special little show on the east side. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, April 6. Desert Artisans Gallery, 6536 E. Tanque Verde Road. Details here.
Tenth Copper City Classic Vintage Base Ball Tournament
Remember the 1919 World Series? Well, probably not firsthand, because that was a while ago. At this event sponsored by the Arizona Territories Vintage Base Ball League and the Friends of Warren Ballpark, they’ll be playing by rules that were adopted during the Lincoln administration, with players wearing period uniforms! So come cheer on your local team, the Bisbee Black Sox. This year’s tournament commemorates the Black Sox players who were kicked out of baseball for fixing the 1919 World Series. Tombstone Brewing Company will be serving local craft beer, too! Gates open at 9 a.m., with games played all day on Saturday, April 6, and Sunday, April 7. Warren Ballpark, 73-99 Arizona St. Bisbee. $10 for one day or $15 for both. Active military free on Sunday. Kids 12 and under free with an adult ticket. Details here.
click to enlarge
Bohemian Rhapsody Sing-Along.
-
Courtesy of Friends of Warren Ballpark Facebook page
Now you might not have heard of this little up-and-coming group out of Britain, but rumor has it their music can really stir a crowd. The Loft Cinema is hosting a sing-along of the recent biopic on Queen and Freddie Mercury, featuring tunes like “Another One Bites the Dust,” “We are the Champions,” and “Bohemian Rhapsody.” This screening even includes a pre-show “Queen Music Video Salon.” Get ready for a night at the opera! A portion of the proceeds from this screening will benefit the Southern Arizona AIDS Foundation. 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $12. Details here.
Rio Bravo (Outdoor Screening at Old Tucson).
Everyone likes it when a story comes full-circle, so don’t miss the screening of this classic Western at the very studio it was filmed at. Shown on The Loft Cinema’s giant inflatable screen, this outdoor showing even includes a John Wayne trivia contest before the film. There will also be food and drinks, including a full bar. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. Movie starts at 7 p.m. Saturday, April 6. 201 S. Kinney Road. $5. Details here.
click to enlarge
click to enlarge
National Beer Day.
-
Courtesy of 1912 Brewing Co.
So apparently every day isn’t National Beer Day. In light of this news, 1912 Brewing invites you in on the festivities. They’ll be celebrating all things beer, and even hosting a new release of a specialty beer for the day. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday, April 7. 2045 N Forbes Blvd. Details here.
Sentinel Peak Crawfish Boil.
Whether you call them crawfish, crayfish or crawdads, we can agree Cajun food is a great way to warm the body and heighten the spirits. In celebration of this food culture, Tucson’s only “midtown brewpub” is hosting a big, bad, beautiful boil, and serving some awesome craft beer and cocktails at the same time. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, April 7. 4746 E. Grant Road. Details here.
click to enlarge
-
Courtesy of Sentinel Peak Crawfish Boil! Facebook event page
click to enlarge
Zin, Blues & BBQ.
-
Courtesy of Hacienda Del Sol Guest Ranch Resort
It sure seems Tucson has an abundance of blues and barbeque these days, but who’s complaining about that? Hacienda del Sol is upping the B&BBQ game by adding a bit of wine to the mix. This 19th annual Zin Blues & BBQ event features more than 35 varieties of Zinfandel, plus plenty of great food and live music. 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, April 7. 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road. $49 to $69. Purchase tickets online. Details here.
Quirkus Circus & the Missing Ringmaster.
Tyler West, longtime performer with Live Theatre Workshop and recent UA theatre grad, wrote this original story for Live Theatre Workshop’s Family Theatre. When Quirkus Circus sets up their tent to do a show at LTW and raise the curtain to reveal their ringmaster, they realize he isn’t there! What are they to do? Turn to the audience for help, of course! Bring your talents, bring your silliest attitude and bring your belly laugh, because at this show, you’re not just a spectator—you’re a star! 12:30 p.m. on Sundays from April 7 through June 9 (except April 21 and May 12). Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $7 kids, $10 adults. Details here.
click to enlarge
Members of the Handel and Haydn Society.
-
Courtesy of Quirkus Circus & The Missing Ringmaster Facebook event page
Formed in 1815, the Handel and Haydn Society is the nation’s oldest arts organization. In 1980, the then-music director transformed it into a period instrument ensemble, and now the group is a leader in historically informed performance. Don’t miss your chance to see some of their members play the works of Biber, Schmelzer and Vivaldi. Aisslinn Nosky and Susanna Ogata are two of the most sought-after baroque violinists in the U.S., and Guy Fishman, principal cellist and Ian Watson, principal keyboardist and associate director, are also critically acclaimed musicians. Hosted by the Arizona Early Music Society. 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Grace St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 2331 E. Adams St. $25. Details here.
click to enlarge
Spring Awakening.
-
Courtesy of Arizona Repertory Theatre
If you don’t think you’ll enjoy a rock musical set in 19th-century Germany about teenagers learning about and exploring their sexuality—complete with strong language and partial nudity—then what kind of musical will you enjoy? This Tony Award-winning musical follows a group of teens caught between childhood and adulthood and learning how to cope with all of the unfamiliar desires, academic frustrations and loneliness that comes with it. It’s the type of show that breaks your heart and puts it back together again in a new way. Wednesday, April 10, through Sunday, April 28, with previews at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, and 7:30 p.m. on Monday, April 8. 7:30 p.m. shows Thursdays through Saturdays (and on Wednesday, April 10), and 1:30 p.m. on Sundays. Tornabene Theatre, 1025 N. Olive Road. $31 GA, $29 senior/military/UA employee. $15 students. $20 preview shows. Details here.
A New Heaven.
The 40 members of the Arizona Repertory Singers are performing this spring concert named for the Edgar Bainton piece they’re performing, And I Saw to New Heaven. They’ll also be singing the Tucson premiere of The Fruit of Silence by Latvian composer Pēteris Vasks, a meditative setting of texts written by Mother Theresa. Most of the music is a cappella, but organist Kevin Seal will play along with some songs on the Wicks organ the church had installed just last year. 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7 at the Episcopal Church of the Apostles, 12111 N. La Cholla Blvd., Oro Valley. $18 in advance and $20 at the door. Details here.
click to enlarge
“The Music of Living.”
-
Courtesy of Arizona Repertory Singers
The Arizona Choral Society is dedicated to excellence in singing and in performing joyful music, so it’s only fitting that they’re bringing us this vocal extravaganza, accompanied by harp and piano, to help us celebrate spring. Featuring music by composers like John Rutter, Michael John Trotta and Timothy Takach, the program emphasizes themes like love, joy and world peace. Founder and conductor Jonathan Ng directs—all you have to do is sit back and enjoy. 4 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Catalina Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway. $20. Details here.
Cyclovia Tucson.
Who wouldn’t support the mission of an organization that wants to “Create great street for all of us,” through things like street murals, demonstration projects and—eventually—play streets and neighborhood-scale block parties? That’s just what the Living Streets Alliance aims to do with this biannual event. Cyclovia is a Spanish word that signifies the temporary closure of streets so they can become open to the people for biking, walking, skating and various free activities. Take your chance to experience some of Tucson’s roads without cars, and with extra fun! 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, April 7. Banner–University Medicine to Warehouse Arts District. Free. Details here.
click to enlarge
Ryan David Orr.
-
Courtesy of Cyclovia Tucson
An Oregonian transplant now living in Arizona, Ryan David Orr’s past is as full and varied as his influences. A look at this folk singer’s favorite albums shows he pulls inspiration from some unlikely sources, but a listen to his music makes sense of the jumble. Intimate vocals, hypnotic song structures, lush instrumentation and some modern production make his music stand out from other songwriters. But one aspect remains solid and clear: Orr’s lyricism. His lines are lucid and affecting like only introspective poetry can be. These powerful lines being delivered by Orr’s weathered, melancholic voice is simply the cherry on top. Catch Ryan David Orr performing at La Cocina Old Town Artisans as part of the Tucson Folk Festival. 12:30 p.m. Sunday, April 7. 201 N. Court Ave. Details here.
Events compiled by Briannon Wilfong, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.