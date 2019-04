XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, April 4

click to enlarge Courtesy of The Rialto Theatre

click to enlarge Courtesy of Eventbrite

click to enlarge Courtesy of Monterey Court Studio Galleries & Cafe

Perhaps best known for his early work with The Fabulous Thunderbirds, this Texas guitar legend has gone onto be hailed by Guitar Player as a “virtual guitar deity.” That’s right.brings his sharp retro style to the Rialto Theatre. Local shredderand. jump start the evening. Details here.

“They’re back.” The kind of girls immortalized in Cheap Trick songs. “Returning from the Thunderdome,”reanimate old haunts. At Sky Bar. With DMV Area experimental indie rockersand the swampy garage rock of Details here.



Inspired by the works of Cuban painterEntelechy. Transforming an idea into reality, field recordist/sonic alchemistprovides the soundtrack for an evening of spoken word and poetry featuring performances by writer. At Tucson Museum of Art. Details here.

Fronted by the engaging voice and songwriting of Australian Acey Monaro, Austin indie poppers with a psychedelic benthawk daydreams at Club Congress. Flanked by local indie rockersandDelight in the shadowy folk pop ofat Tap + Bottle Downtown. Details here.

Presented with the improvisational spirit of jazz and the heedlessness of rock ’n’ roll—from sold-out clubs to yoga ashrams—truck their Americana-rooted originals, jazz standards and old-timey bluegrass liturgy​ to Monterey Court. Followed by the reunion ofLive large. Smile broadly.unspool their homegrown brand of Southwest indie folk at Harbottle Brewing Company. Details here.

Bearing a verisimilitude to the authentic,engage in “Californication” at 191 Toole. Details here.