XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, April 4

Courtesy of The Rialto Theatre
Perhaps best known for his early work with The Fabulous Thunderbirds, this Texas guitar legend has gone onto be hailed by Guitar Player as a “virtual guitar deity.” That’s right. Jimmie Vaughan
brings his sharp retro style to the Rialto Theatre. Local shredder Michael Hebert
and Michael P
. jump start the evening. Details here.
“They’re back.” The kind of girls immortalized in Cheap Trick songs. “Returning from the Thunderdome,” Sugar Stains
reanimate old haunts. At Sky Bar. With DMV Area experimental indie rockers StereoRiots
and the swampy garage rock of Black Medicine
. Details here.
Inspired by the works of Cuban painter Carlos Estévez:
Entelechy. Transforming an idea into reality, field recordist/sonic alchemist Karima Walker
provides the soundtrack for an evening of spoken word and poetry featuring performances by writer Raquel Gutiérrez
. At Tucson Museum of Art. Details here.
Fronted by the engaging voice and songwriting of Australian Acey Monaro, Austin indie poppers with a psychedelic bent Go Fever
hawk daydreams at Club Congress. Flanked by local indie rockers La Cerca
and American Monoxide
. Details here.
Delight in the shadowy folk pop of Natalie Pohanic
at Tap + Bottle Downtown. Details here.
Presented with the improvisational spirit of jazz and the heedlessness of rock ’n’ roll—from sold-out clubs to yoga ashrams—Nick & Luke
truck their Americana-rooted originals, jazz standards and old-timey bluegrass liturgy to Monterey Court. Followed by the reunion of Summerdog
. Details here.
Courtesy of Monterey Court Studio Galleries & Cafe
Live large. Smile broadly. Big Grin
unspool their homegrown brand of Southwest indie folk at Harbottle Brewing Company. Details here.
Bearing a verisimilitude to the authentic, Red NOT Chili Peppers
engage in “Californication” at 191 Toole. Details here.