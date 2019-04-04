Four Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, April 4

click to enlarge
Best Wishes For Worst Times.
-
Courtesy of The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre
Presented by the University of Arizona Museum of Art, this screening takes the audience on a fictional art tour. Led by fictional art critic Maria Denolt, this film introduces viewers to six artworks which demonstrate principles central to art history (and time travel). Since 2012, Tucson-based artist and archivist Dani Lamorte has performed as Maria Denolt, an “an art critic, lecturer, lofty person who engages contemporary art as an open-ended adventure into the absurd.” 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday, April 4. 1031 N. Olive Road. $8. Details here.
Blood Wedding.
Those words don’t usually go together, do they? “Wedding bells are ringing and blood is flowing!” In this adaptation of a show by Federico García Lorca, a young bride receives a mysterious visitor from her past on the morning of her wedding, sending the day off in an unexpected direction of rekindled passions, ancient family feuds and the supernatural. Bryan Rafael Falcón directs and Melissa Alejandra Aguirre Fernandez does music direction for this magical realism/Gabriel Garcia Marquez-esque/dark and lovely show at The Scoundrel and Scamp Theatre. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 4 through Saturday, April 6, and Thursday, April 11, through Saturday, April 13. 2 p.m. on Sunday, April 7, and Sunday, April 14. The Scoundrel & Scamp Theatre at The Historic Y, 738 N. Fifth Ave. $28 GA, $20 for those under 30 and $15 students and teachers. Details here.
click to enlarge
Always… Patsy Cline.
-
Courtesy of LIve Theatre Workshop
Speaking of theatre that tells the true story of a strong woman in history, Live Theatre Workshop has something for us this week as well. This musical revue, created and originally directed by Ted Swindley (and directed this time around by Annette Hillman), is based on a true story about Patsy Cline. Featuring hits like “Walkin’ After Midnight,” “I Fall To Pieces” and “Crazy,” it gives fans a chance to learn more about her story, which is in parts as tragic as it is inspiring. Preview shows 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 4, and Friday, April 5. Opening night Saturday, April 6. Then, shows at 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 3 p.m. on Sundays through Saturday, May 11 (with a special 3 p.m. show on that Saturday). No show Easter Sunday. Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $20 GA, $18 military/senior/student, $15 Thursdays and previews. Details here.
Packrat Programs.
Packrats are pretty cute, but human children are oftentimes even more cute. If you’ve got some, they might enjoy this 30-minute activity led by the education staff at the Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, available Fridays and Saturdays throughout this spring and summer. This week, kids ages 2 to 5 years old get a chance to learn about music and make their own instruments while hanging out with a live animal on Friday, and kids 6 to 12 years old will get a more advanced version of the same activity. Then, attendees get some exclusive playtime in the Packrat Playhouse before it opens to the public. Younger kid activities are the second and fourth Friday of every month (April 4, this week) from 9 to 10 a.m. Older kid activities are the first Saturday of every month from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road. Both are $10 for members and $12 for nonmembers. Details here.
click to enlarge
Events compiled by Briannon Wilfong, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.
-
Courtesy of Arizona - Sonora Desert Museum