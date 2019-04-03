The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, April 3

Posted By and on Wed, Apr 3, 2019 at 1:00 AM

Embodying the duality—the passion and poignancy that exists when age-old ideologies manifest into real world struggles—of a city and its people divided, Arizona Friends of Chamber Music presents the Jerusalem Quartet. With a program that features works by Haydn, Debussy and Shostakovich. Composed in the immediate aftermath of WWII, Shostakovich’s String Quartet in G Major, Op. 76, No. 1 is considered a chronicle of war that begins with a calm unawareness of imminent cataclysm and culminates by asking the eternal question: Why? At Leo Rich Theatre. Details here.

Avid surfers, Grammy Award-winning alt rockers Switchfoot bring The Native Tongue Tour to the Rialto Theatre. Colony House and Tyson Motsenbocker provide underpinning. Details here.

Whether it be politically charged satire veiled in rock ’n’ blues or an introspective acoustic number, acclaimed singer-songwriter Kevin Pakulis and his band bend ears at Public Brewhouse. Details here.
COURTESY OF KEVIN PAKULIS
  Courtesy of Kevin Pakulis

The sophisticated neo-soul serenade that is Street Blues Family enraptures on the patio at Hotel Congress. Details here.

“Forever On Your Side,” Christian rockers Needtobreathe roll their Acoustic Live Tour into the Fox Theatre. Folk and country singer Sean McConnell breathes in “Secondhand Smoke” before the show. Details here.

