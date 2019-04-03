Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, April 3

Cirque du Soleil Corteo. We’re all familiar with the concept of Cirque du Soleil: mind blowing acrobatics, wicked-cool sets and stories that leave you feeling awestruck. In this show, the clown Mauro has just passed away, but instead of being in mourning, the people who loved him are exuberantly celebrating his life. There’s juggling, bouncing on trampoline beds, an aerial act on chandeliers, a silly game of golf and people swinging and climbing all over everything. If you can tear your eyes away from the stage, take some notes as reference for how you want your own funeral to go. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 3 through Saturday, April 6. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, April 6. 1 and 5 p.m. on Sunday, April 7. Tucson Arena, 250 S. Church Ave. $36 to $110+. Details here.
Courtesy of Visitor Center - University of Arizona
Things To Do at the U. This tour, which shows people around some of our local university’s living laboratories, cultural attractions and world-class fine art, is ideal for if you have any out-of-towners visiting, especially non-students. But, if we’re being honest, it probably wouldn’t hurt for you to check it out either. There’s so much more going on at the UA than any one Tucsonan could ever keep track of, so why not take this chance to learn a little bit about some of it? Plus, next time you have guests, you can tell them all about the cool stuff the UA has to offer and pretend it’s stuff you knew about all along. 10 to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday April 3. Begins at the UA Visitor Center, 811 N. Euclid Ave. Free, but registration at visitorcenter.arizona.edu required. Details here.
NEEDTOBREATHE. There’s a certain amount of wonder that stems from hearing unreserved passion in music, and this South Carolina folk rock act has nothing to hide. Blending Americana, Southern rock and all things down to earth, they tell their ragged tales with guitar, banjo, mandolin, drums and more. This band is the embodiment of boots stomping on hardwood floors. Revel with NEEDTOBREATHE on their acoustic live tour at the Fox Theatre. 7 p.m. Wednesday, April 3. 17 West Congress Street. $35-$79. Details here.