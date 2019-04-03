Help Build New Trails at Painted Hills

click to enlarge
On the West side of town there are many places to pull off the road and enjoy the scenery. One such pull off is the Painted Hills trailhead. Currently connecting to a small system of trails, Pima County is looking for volunteers to expand the hiking options.
Located on the edge of Tucson Mountain Park, plans are to create four miles of new trails in the Painted Hills trail system and seven miles of new trails throughout the Enchanted Hills area.
Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation trails staff need help to make the new hiking haven a possibility. No previous trail work is needed and volunteers will help in new trail construction and revegetation efforts.
There will be multiple opportunities at the two locations to help build the new trails:
Painted Hills Trailhead, 3590 W. Anklam Road
- Saturday, April 6: 8 a.m - noon
- Sunday, April 14: 8 a.m. - noon
- Saturday, April 27: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Saturday, May 4: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Saturday, May 11: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
To register for an event at Painted Hills, contact Neil Stitzer – Neil.Stitzer@pima.gov or 520.724.5239.
Enchanted Hills Volunteer Events
Location: 36th Street Trailhead (western end of 36th Street, west of S. Mission Road)
- Sunday, April 7: 8 a.m. - noon
- Saturday, April 13: 8 a.m. - noon
- Saturday, April 20: 8 a.m. - noon
- Sunday, April 28: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Saturday, May 4: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
- Saturday, May 11: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
To register for an event at Enchanted Hills, do so through Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists.
For more information about the volunteer opportunities or new trails, click here.