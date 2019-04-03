The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Wednesday, April 3, 2019

Do This! / Outdoors

Help Build New Trails at Painted Hills

Posted By on Wed, Apr 3, 2019 at 3:42 PM

click to enlarge COURTESY PIMA COUNTY
  • Courtesy Pima County
On the West side of town there are many places to pull off the road and enjoy the scenery. One such pull off is the Painted Hills trailhead. Currently connecting to a small system of trails, Pima County is looking for volunteers to expand the hiking options.

Located on the edge of Tucson Mountain Park, plans are to create four miles of new trails in the Painted Hills trail system and seven miles of new trails throughout the Enchanted Hills area.

Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation trails staff need help to make the new hiking haven a possibility. No previous trail work is needed and volunteers will help in new trail construction and revegetation efforts.

There will be multiple opportunities at the two locations to help build the new trails:

Painted Hills Trailhead, 3590 W. Anklam Road
  • Saturday, April 6: 8 a.m - noon
  • Sunday, April 14: 8 a.m. - noon
  • Saturday, April 27: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, May 4: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, May 11: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
To register for an event at Painted Hills, contact Neil Stitzer – Neil.Stitzer@pima.gov or 520.724.5239.

Enchanted Hills Volunteer Events

Location: 36th Street Trailhead (western end of 36th Street, west of S. Mission Road)
  • Sunday, April 7: 8 a.m. - noon
  • Saturday, April 13: 8 a.m. - noon
  • Saturday, April 20: 8 a.m. - noon
  • Sunday, April 28: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, May 4: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
  • Saturday, May 11: 7 a.m. - 11 a.m.
To register for an event at Enchanted Hills, do so through Sonoran Desert Mountain Bicyclists.

For more information about the volunteer opportunities or new trails, click here.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by TW Fun & Games Desk

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue
Basic Biology Album Release Event

Basic Biology Album Release Event @ MSA Annex

Sat., April 6, 5-10 p.m.

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

This top-rated illusion show is "Revitalizing Magic" by blending an international travel theme with all the charms… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays, 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through April 27 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Strong Start Tucson 2.0: A New Early Childhood Education Proposal (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, April 3 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Trumpy Gator Balls (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. DACA Recipients Respond to Border Patrol Presence on UA Campus (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, April 3 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation