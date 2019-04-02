Five Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, April 2

Peanut Butter & Jelly Flight at 1912 Brewing. Celebrating this classic American treat, 1912 Brewing is teaming up with Daniela’s Cooking to present three different creations of peanut butter and jelly sandwiches and pairing them with two 1912 beers and their “Peanut Butter and Jelly Crime” mead. (Rumor has it there might even be tacos in the mix!) 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, April 2. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. Details here.
“The Experimental Show.” Watercolor is kind of inherently experimental, isn’t it? You never know at exactly what point you’re going to completely muck up whatever you were trying to do by using too much water and causing the whole damn picture to run. But at this event, the Southern Arizona Watercolor Guild and its members who actually know what they’re doing with this medium are showcasing some of their work. Show is on display from Tuesday, April 2, to Sunday, April 28. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Opening reception is 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, SAWG Gallery, 5420 E. Broadway, #240. Free. Details here.
Kansas: "Point of Know Return" 40th Anniversary Celebration. Kansas went from a garage band in Topeka to sellers of more than 30 million albums internationally. At this concert, they’ll perform their iconic album, Point of Know Return (which was SEXTUPLE PLATINUM, which is even kind of a little difficult to say out loud quickly, let alone to achieve) in its entirety. We’re talking songs like “Dust in the Wind” and “Portrait (He Knew).” The price of your ticket depends on what experience you want? Just to see the concert in all its glory? How about an autographed photo and exclusive tote bag (premium seat package)? Or maybe you want to meet the band and go for the Wheat & Greet VIP package. Up to you! 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2. Fox Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. $49 to $114. Details here.
Freedom Song. If you think musicals are usually trite, concerned only with oversimplified narratives about falling in love and overcoming wildly minor obstacles, you would only be right about SOME musicals. But you certainly wouldn’t be right about this musical, which is designed to foster an open, honest discussion about addiction, while reducing substance abuse and increasing positive social behavior. The cast isn’t composed of actors, but of addicts in recovery who are using song, dance, tears and laughter to work through and reflect on their issues. The Tucson J is hosting this in preparation for the Passover holiday, allowing us all to reflect on the question, “What are you slave to?” 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 2. Tucson J. 3800 E. River Road, $15 advance, $20 at the door. Details here.
Fast Times at Ridgemont High. Behold, Sean Penn’s greatest achievement! It is not his two Oscars, it’s that time he played a high school stoner when he was 22 years old. This brash and bawdy film is the epitome of sex, drugs and rock ’n’ roll. Harkins Tuesday Night Classics invites you in on the vibes. 5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz. 7 p.m., Tuesday, April 2. Details here.
Events compiled by Briannon Wilfong, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.
