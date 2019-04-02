Tuesday, April 2, 2019
Adoptable Pet: Vincent Needs A Home
“Hi friends! My name is Vincent and I am a 5 year old boy with a lot of love to give my new family. I came to HSSA as a stray so they don’t know much about me. I love to have my belly rubbed and that’s rare for a kitty cat! I hope I get to meet you soon."
-Vincent
Visit Vincent at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. or call 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
