Tuesday, April 2, 2019

Pets and Beasts

Adoptable Pet: Vincent Needs A Home

Posted By on Tue, Apr 2, 2019 at 3:22 PM

click to enlarge vincent_871232.jpg
“Hi friends! My name is Vincent and I am a 5 year old boy with a lot of love to give my new family. I came to HSSA as a stray so they don’t know much about me. I love to have my belly rubbed and that’s rare for a kitty cat! I hope I get to meet you soon."

-Vincent

Visit Vincent at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. or call 520-327-6088, ext. 173.

