Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, April 1

click to enlarge Courtesy of Greg Dye - Wilde Meyer Gallery

click to enlarge Courtesy of Tucson Mall

You ever go to an art gallery and feel totally unsure of what you’re looking at? At this month’s Wilde Meyer Gallery exhibit, you don’t have to feel bad, because the whole point of this exhibit is that the art is abstract, with art of everything from people to animals to scenes from nature pushed to the limits of what’s recognizable. Take a stroll through the gallery and see if you recognize the scenes. And if you don’t, what a perfect opportunity to appreciate some art just for its colors and composition. Don’t miss the opening reception. Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Sundays. Wilde Meyer Gallery, 2890 E. Skyline Drive. Free. Details here.

By now, you’re probably familiar with Meet Me at Maynards, the free walk/run that happens at Maynards Market every Monday and is designed to get families more active. This year, in honor of the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s walk on the moon, the Meet Me at Maynards and Tucson community are trying to walk a collective 238,000 miles… the distance between the Earth and the moon. The idea was to arrive by July 22, but we’re way ahead of schedule, so jump in and help your fellow Tucson’s meet this goal this week! Miles walked from Tuesday to Sunday count, but the party is set for Monday, April 1. Check in is from 5:15 to 7 p.m. Maynards Market, 400 E. Toole Ave. Details here.

Bring your furry friend to the Tucson Mall to take a picture with the Easter Bunny! Dogs and cats of all sizes are welcome to take a photo. Create some paw-fect memories. 5 p.m. to close. Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road. Details here.