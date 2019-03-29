The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Fun in General | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Friday, March 29, 2019

Books / Do This!

Meet Some Authors This Weekend

Posted By on Fri, Mar 29, 2019 at 4:28 PM

click to enlarge 51bslhfnlul._sx420_bo1_204_203_200_.jpg
If you like Route 66 and chimichangas, you’ll want to meet local authors Rita Connelly and Terrence Moore Saturday afternoon at the Barnes and Nobel on Broadway. Starting at 1 p.m., Rita Connelly will be signing copies of her latest book, Arizona Chimichangas. While many restaurants from Flagstaff to Bisbee claim to have been the first to turn a regular burrito into a crispy chimichanga, what remains undisputed is that it was created in Arizona. Connelly tells the contested history of how chimichangas got their name and explores whether Chinese immigrants really invented them.

Starting at 4 p.m., Terrence Moore will be signing copies of 66 on 66, a collection of 66 of his finest 35mm color film images taken along Route 66 over the last 40 years. The romance of “The Mother Road” beautifully documents the relics of a bygone era: roadside attractions, marvelous kitsch, storefronts and the great neon signs designed to temp curious travelers.

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Tucson Weekly Staff

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Tuesdays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

This top-rated illusion show is "Revitalizing Magic" by blending an international travel theme with all the charms… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays, 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through April 27 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. "The Dirt" Isn't Worth Your Time on Netflix (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. 22 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: March 29 to 31 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, March 29 to 31 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Arizona Beats Idaho, 68-60 Advancing to WNIT Elite 8 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: Trippin' With Betsy (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation