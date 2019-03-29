Meet Some Authors This Weekend

click to enlarge
If you like Route 66 and chimichangas, you’ll want to meet local authors Rita Connelly and Terrence Moore Saturday afternoon at the Barnes and Nobel on Broadway. Starting at 1 p.m., Rita Connelly will be signing copies of her latest book, Arizona Chimichangas
. While many restaurants from Flagstaff to Bisbee claim to have been the first to turn a regular burrito into a crispy chimichanga, what remains undisputed is that it was created in Arizona. Connelly tells the contested history of how chimichangas got their name and explores whether Chinese immigrants really invented them.
Starting at 4 p.m., Terrence Moore will be signing copies of 66 on 66, a collection of 66 of his finest 35mm color film images taken along Route 66 over the last 40 years. The romance of “The Mother Road” beautifully documents the relics of a bygone era: roadside attractions, marvelous kitsch, storefronts and the great neon signs designed to temp curious travelers.