Thursday, March 28, 2019

XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, March 28

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HOTEL CONGRESS
  • Courtesy of Hotel Congress
Finding inspiration in nihilism, a unique conglomeration of like-minded artists adroit in creating sheets of sonic tension tempered by amorphous release. Shoegazers Slow Crush, Mute Swan, Holy Fawn and Trees Speak summon the Furies. At Club Congress. Details here.

Who will man the decks? One never knows. It’s Wooden Tooth Records DJ Night at Che’s Lounge. Details here.

In a world gone amiss, according to these California pop-punkers, “there was still Adam West.” Get Married are at Owls Club. With Amateur Palm Trees, and Logan Greene. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF GET MARRIED (CA), AMATEUR PALM TREES, AND LOGAN GREENE! FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of Get Married (CA), Amateur Palm Trees, and Logan Greene! Facebook event page
Singer-songwriter Natalie Pohanic offers her unique brand of dreamy folk in the bar at Agustin Kitchen. Details here.

Human Behavior: A BJÖRK Tribute is happening at R Bar. DJs Mijito and Vamp Feline preside. Details here.

The carefully curated mixtape that is Miss Olivia and the Interlopers plays on at Tap + Bottle Downtown. Details here.

Suffering from takotsubo cardiomyopathy, or “broken heart syndrome?” Featuring the music of Golden Boots, aerial acrobatics and the stunning visuals of artist Tra Bouscaren, Octopus Heart provides the cure at Mercado San Agustin Annex. (Runs through Sunday, March 31). Details here.

