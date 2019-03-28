XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday, March 28

click to enlarge
Finding inspiration in nihilism, a unique conglomeration of like-minded artists adroit in creating sheets of sonic tension tempered by amorphous release. Shoegazers Slow Crush
, Mute Swan
, Holy Fawn
and Trees Speak
summon the Furies. At Club Congress.
Who will man the decks? One never knows. It’s Wooden Tooth Records DJ Night
at Che's Lounge.
In a world gone amiss, according to these California pop-punkers, “there was still Adam West.” Get Married
are at Owls Club. With Amateur Palm Trees
, and Logan Greene
.
Singer-songwriter Natalie Pohanic
offers her unique brand of dreamy folk in the bar at Agustin Kitchen.
Human Behavior: A BJÖRK Tribute
is happening at R Bar. DJs Mijito
and Vamp Feline
preside.
The carefully curated mixtape that is Miss Olivia and the Interlopers
plays on at Tap + Bottle Downtown.
Suffering from takotsubo cardiomyopathy, or “broken heart syndrome?” Featuring the music of Golden Boots
, aerial acrobatics and the stunning visuals of artist Tra Bouscaren
, Octopus Heart
provides the cure at Mercado San Agustin Annex. (Runs through Sunday, March 31).