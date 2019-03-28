Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, March 28

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Fun in General | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»
Poetry Circle. Head to the library for this monthly poetry discussion with docents from the UA Poetry Center. This week, the group is focusing on Naomi Nye, who gives voice to her experience as an Arab-American with her works. She explores topics like greed (“Trees take up the sky. It’s my light, why share it?”), fame (“The tear is famous, briefly, to the cheek”), and the childhood (“Grown-ups keep their feet on the ground when they swing. I hate that”) with beautifully simple phrasing that will have you buying up her award-winning works. 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Free. Details here.
