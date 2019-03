Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, March 28

click to enlarge Courtesy of Casa Film Bar

click to enlarge Courtesy of The True Cost - Documentary Screening & Panel Discussion Facebook event page

Casa Video Film Bar is celebrating and pairing two awesome local businesses: Barrio Bread and Barrio Brewing. They will feature four beers on tap from Barrio, and each beer will be paired with a special bread from—you guessed it—Barrio! The pairs are: Raspberry Ale and Khorasan, Nolan Porter and Spelt Levain, Ruby Red IPA and Heritage, and Hipsterville IPA and Old World Rye. 7 to 9 p.m. Thursday, March 28. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. Details here. This screening, hosted by the Cooper Center for Environmental Learning, Fed By Threads and Sustainable UA, is of a documentary about the story of clothing manufacturing. The price of clothing has been decreasing for decades, while the human and environmental costs have grown dramatically. This screening also includes a panel discussion Fed by Threads COO Skya Nelson, UA Office of Sustainability Director Trevor Ledbetter, and Academy Award-winning producer Lina Srivastava. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, March 28. At UA’s ENR2 Building, Room N120. $12.50 to 18.50. Details here.



Poetry Circle. Head to the library for this monthly poetry discussion with docents from the UA Poetry Center. This week, the group is focusing on Naomi Nye, who gives voice to her experience as an Arab-American with her works. She explores topics like greed (“Trees take up the sky. It’s my light, why share it?”), fame (“The tear is famous, briefly, to the cheek”), and the childhood (“Grown-ups keep their feet on the ground when they swing. I hate that”) with beautifully simple phrasing that will have you buying up her award-winning works. 1 to 3:30 p.m. Thursday, March 28. Oro Valley Public Library, 1305 W. Naranja Drive. Free. Details here.