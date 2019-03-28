"The Dirt" Isn't Worth Your Time on Netflix

Jeff Tremaine, director ofthefilms, tries to deliver an actual narrative movie and bombs miserably with this lame biopic of Motley Crue.Based on the book written by members of the band, the film covers the band from formation through their career, and makes a mess of the whole thing.For starters, Tommy Lee lookalike Machine Gun Kelly delivers a bad performance as the iconic drummer, making him into more of a cartoon than he already is. Daniel Webber is an annoying prick as lead singer Vince Neil, who actually is an annoying prick in real life, too, so I guess he gets a pass. Douglas Booth renders bassist Nikki Six boring, while Iwan Rheon is the closest thing to any fun as the old, grumpy guitarist Mick Mars.I confess, I’ve never liked the band and I find their music amateurish and shitty, so me liking a movie about them might be a stretch. Still, we are talking some bad wig acting here, and nothing revelatory whatsoever about the group. (They had groupies, they did drugs, blah, blah, blah.)I never thought I’d see a rock biopic that annoyed me more than, but here you go. (Streaming on Netflix).