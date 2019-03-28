My Brightest Diamond Performing at Tucson Music Hall Saturday

Grandiose and artful, My Brightest Diamond is bringing their modern pop to the Tucson Music Hall when they open for Death Cab for Cutie this Saturday, March 30. Fronted by singer and multi-instrumentalist Shara Nova, My Brightest Diamond has released multiple albums since 2006, juggling the chamber pop, synth pop and singer/songwriter genres.
Nova broke into the mainstream singing with Sufjan Stevens's band in support of his Michigan and Illinois albums, and has released multiple albums on his label, Asthmatic Kitty Records. Nova has also performed her unique voice on albums for David Byrne, Laurie Anderson and The Decemberists.
My Brightest Diamond's newest album, A Million and One, moves away from the more baroque leanings of previous efforts, in favor of a futuristic and electronic aesthetic.
8 p.m. Saturday, March 30. 260 S. Church Ave. $37 to $73. For more information, visit tucsonmusichall.org