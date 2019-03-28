The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Fun in General | Education | Cinema | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

  |  

Thursday, March 28, 2019

Music

My Brightest Diamond Performing at Tucson Music Hall Saturday

Posted By on Thu, Mar 28, 2019 at 11:39 AM

Grandiose and artful, My Brightest Diamond is bringing their modern pop to the Tucson Music Hall when they open for Death Cab for Cutie this Saturday, March 30. Fronted by singer and multi-instrumentalist Shara Nova, My Brightest Diamond has released multiple albums since 2006, juggling the chamber pop, synth pop and singer/songwriter genres.


Nova broke into the mainstream singing with Sufjan Stevens's band in support of his Michigan and Illinois albums, and has released multiple albums on his label, Asthmatic Kitty Records. Nova has also performed her unique voice on albums for David Byrne, Laurie Anderson and The Decemberists.

My Brightest Diamond's newest album, A Million and One, moves away from the more baroque leanings of previous efforts, in favor of a futuristic and electronic aesthetic.

8 p.m. Saturday, March 30. 260 S. Church Ave. $37 to $73. For more information, visit tucsonmusichall.org

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Jeff Gardner

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Tuesdays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

This top-rated illusion show is "Revitalizing Magic" by blending an international travel theme with all the charms… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays, 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through April 27 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. "The Dirt" Isn't Worth Your Time on Netflix (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. 22 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: March 29 to 31 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend, March 29 to 31 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Arizona Beats Idaho, 68-60 Advancing to WNIT Elite 8 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: Trippin' With Betsy (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation