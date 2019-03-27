The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, March 27

Posted By and on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 1:00 AM


click to enlarge COURTESY OF THE RIALTO THEATRE
  • Courtesy of The Rialto Theatre
The Already Already Already Tour sees renowned New Orleans funk ’n’ rollers Galactic, whose house-shaking rhythms and electronic instrumentation, meld effortlessly like sweet butter with the vintage soul of vocalist Erica Falls. At the Rialto Theatre. Con Brio add a dash of lustre. Details here.

Promising a saccharine sweet dose of ear candy, Latin indie rockers Tonight’s Sunshine, Diluvio and The Dry River Band are at Club Congress. Details here.

click to enlarge COURTESY OF HOTEL CONGRESS
  • Courtesy of Hotel Congress
Sub Pop’s abrasive post-punk trio Moaning abrade at Owls Club. Soft Shoulder and Feverfew round out the night. Details here.

