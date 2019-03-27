Wednesday, March 27, 2019
XOXO: Where to Rock Wednesday, March 27
The Already Already Already Tour
sees renowned New Orleans funk ’n’ rollers Galactic
, whose house-shaking rhythms and electronic instrumentation, meld effortlessly like sweet butter with the vintage soul of vocalist Erica Falls
. At the Rialto Theatre. Con Brio
add a dash of lustre. Details here.
Promising a saccharine sweet dose of ear candy, Latin indie rockers Tonight’s Sunshine
, Diluvio
and The Dry River Band
are at Club Congress. Details here.
Sub Pop’s abrasive post-punk trio Moaning
abrade at Owls Club. Soft Shoulder
and Feverfew
round out the night. Details here.
