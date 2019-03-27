Five Great Things To Do in Tucson Today: Wednesday, March 27

Free Mead Tasting at 1912 Brewing Co. . Mead, it’s a wine made out of honey! What a sweet (very sweet) idea. If you’ve always wanted to try it out, Superstition Meadery is offering complimentary samplings of a variety of meads at 1912 Brewing. 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd. Details here.
Complexions Contemporary Ballet: Stardust, From Bach to Bowie. You might have heard of this ballet company’s dancers from So You Think You Can Dance or, if you’re into the world of dance companies, because it was founded by former members of Alvin Ailey, Desmond Richardson and Dwight Rhoden. In this tribute to David Bowie, a crew of dancers exuding equal parts talent, charisma and sexual energy dance styles ranging from ballet to hip hop. As the title suggests, the program is set to a wide range of music, all of which encapsulate the world of glitter and glam that Bowie was so much a part of. It’s the type of thing you’ll enjoy if you love technically excellent dancing, but also the type of thing you’ll enjoy if you love music, excitement, sparkles or any fun at all. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $19 to $80+. Details here.
click to enlarge
Courtesy of Complexions Contemporary Ballet
UA Campus Arboretum Tour. Did you even know that the University of Arizona campus is a national arboretum? And there’s lots to learn about it! Take this opportunity to learn about how this lovely green oasis arose from the sands of the Sonora. Not to mention to spend a nice, March mid-morning walking among a lovely selection of trees and other plants. They say if you can’t beat ’em, join ’em. We say if you can’t arbor-etum, then try harder to make time in your schedule, because it’s worth checking out. 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 27. Tour begins at the fountain on the west side of Old Main, 1200 E. University Blvd. (Second Street Garage is the nearest place to park.) Free, but reservations required at visitorcenter.arizona.edu. Details here.
Courtesy of The University of Arizona - Campus Arboretum
Tucson Cine Mexico 2019. Celebrating its 16th anniversary, this partnership between the UA’s Hanson Film/TV Institute and Cinema Tropical has exhibited emerging and independent Mexican cinema to Tucsonans since 2004. Running from March 27 to 31, the festival screens multiple genres at multiple locations across town, including documentaries, dramas and comedies. This also works as a great opportunity to meet and discuss with the filmmakers. For a full lineup of films, events and locations, visit tucsoncinemexico.org. Details here.
Sullivan’s Travels (Free Screening). For the latest installment of their Widescreen Wednesdays, the faculty from the UA School of Theatre, Film & Television are showing this 1941 comedy. This satirical look at the adventure and comedy genres is free and open to the public, with an introduction by UA assistant professor Kevin Byrne. 7 to 10 p.m. Wednesday, March 27. 1030 N. Olive Road. Free. Details here.
Events compiled by Briannon Wilfong, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.
