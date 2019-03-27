The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Wednesday, March 27, 2019

Pets and Beasts

Adoptable Pet: Wickett Needs a Home

Posted By on Wed, Mar 27, 2019 at 4:19 PM

click to enlarge wickett_870976.jpg
“Hi! My name is Wickett and I am 15 years old. I am a senior boy but I still have a lot of love to give! I was brought to HSSA because my previous owner couldn’t take me with them when they moved. I am thankful HSSA has been taking care of me while I wait for my forever family."

- Wickett

Visit Wickett at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd or call 520-327-6088, ext. 173 to learn more.

