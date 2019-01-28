Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday, Jan. 28

The Best of Gaslight Concert!
Join the popular faces of The Gaslight Theatre as they share their favorite impressions and songs from the last 41 years of entertaining Tucson. The cast includes: Joe Cooper, Mike Yarema, Todd Thompson, Jake Chapman, Jacob Brown, Heather Stricker, Janee Page, and Erin Thompson. All current and long-time members of The Gaslight Theatre’s opening cast of actors' impressions will include Sony and Cher, Madonna, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash & June Carter, Johnny Carson, and of course some numbers from The Gaslight Theatre’s melodrama shows. Concert tickets are $25/$23/$15. 6 p.m. The Gaslight Theatre 7010 E. Broadway Blvd. Details here.
Market On The Move.
-
Courtesy of The Gaslight Theatre
By donating 10 dollars, get up to 60 pounds of produce that you can share with your neighbors, friends or anyone you believe is in need. 8 a.m to 10 a.m. Warehouse 4515 E. 22nd. St. Mondays through Wednesdays and Saturdays. Details here.
Meet Your Plants (and More).
The Sonoran Desert has provided food and sources of color for humans for thousands of years. Learn about the abundant food plants found or grown in our desert home! Mesquite, cactus, and tepary beans are on the menu. We'll also learn how the nopal cactus has been used to bring color into our lives for millennia by hosting the prized cochineal insect. Presented by Carol Anderson, Tucson Botanical Garden Docent. Himmel Park Library 1035 N. Treat Ave. 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. Details here.
click to enlarge
Events compiled by Briannon Wilfong, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.
-
Courtesy of Pima County Public Library