XOXO: Where to Rock This Weekend: Jan. 25 to 27

From Flint, Michigan, country outlaw Whitey Morgan sings it straight, with no chaser. His working class psalms serve to help the downtrodden drink their sorrows away, leaving the world a tiny bit better place. With country neo-traditionalist Alex Williams. At The Rialto Theater. Details here.
Acerekó performs Afro-Cuban/jazz at Crooked Tooth Brewing Company. Details here.
“Drinking Class” hero Lee Brice spreads “Rumors” at The Diamond Center. Details here.
Bye, Bye Miss American Pie”: Singer-songwriter Don McLean drives “the Chevy to the levy.” With special guest Al Stewart. At The Fox Theater. Details here.
The Living Deads, Pigmy Death-Ray and Taco Sauce place “a whole lot of hell in your handbasket” at Sky Bar. Details here.
Folding vocal harmonies into their folk/country/rock/funk, Amber Norgaard & Sabra Faulk entertain in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner. Details here.
Super Gay Party Machine: Tucson’s premier LGBTQ (and allies) dance extravaganza features Tempest DuJour, DJ Shorty and Häus of K. At Hotel Congress. Details here.
Tucson Symphony Orchestra presents Fresh Music, Copland and More. Featuring trumpeter Pacho Flores. The evening’s program includesMozart’s Overture to The Abduction from the Seraglio, Neruda’s Concerto for Corno da Caccia, and more. José Luis Gomez at the podium. At the Tucson Convention Center. Details here.
Saturday:
This American folkie has been described as “a Midwestern existentialist hobo.” Greg Brown with the founding member of transcendental folk band The Pines, David Huckfelt, at 191 Toole. Details here.
Seeing “Rebel Red,” alt/indie rockers Hunny arrive “Kicking Cans” at Club Congress. Backed by the fast-paced, jangly guitar-driven pop punk/rock of Hockey Dad. Details here.
Singer-songwriter Leila Lopez backed by bassist Brian Green are in the tasting room at Sand-Reckoner. Details here.
DJ Stubbie keeps the myth alive during The Fineline Revisited at the Surly Wench Pub. Details here.
With note-for-note renditions handpicked from the Beatles extensive catalog, The Fab Four tip the hat at The Fox Theatre. Details here.
Bluegrass fans should plan on taking a day trip to Casa Grande for the Agri-Country Bluegrass Festival. This gathering showcases some of the top bluegrass acts in the nation: Edgar Loudermilk featuring guitarist Jeff Autry, Cedar Hill, The Titan Valley Warheads, Jam Pak, Dusty River and James Reams & The Barnstormers. At the Pinal Fairgrounds & Events Center. Details here.
The Galactic Center says goodbye. It’s been a helluva ride. Galaxian: The Final Departure. H.R. Guerin, Elliot Tierney, Jacob Ladder and Lance Fairchild spin. Details here.
Sunday:
Celebrating three decades of “liquor, women, drugs and killing,” Supersuckers perform a mini-country set of songs from their latest release "Suck It", as well as classic albums unabridged. Lead singer Eddie Spaghetti adds, “Wear clean underwear because we’re gonna rock your pants off.” At Club Congress. Details here.
Presented by a live band and theater ensemble, A Hamilton Music Revue is a gritty hip-hop throwdown showcasing the original mixtape music launched by the 2015 musical. “History has its eyes on you,” at The Rialto Theater.
BreakingGlasss debut their first original set on the Che’s Lounge patio, along with their intrepid acoustic post-punk noir.
“Mr. Heavy Metal,” nimble-fingered guitarist Marty Friedman, unleashes the full force of his latest release, One Bad M.F. Live at 191 Toole. Flanked by Immortal Guardian and Hands & Feet.
The legendary Herb Alpert and his wife, Grammy award-winning vocalist Lani Hall, are at The Fox Theatre performing an eclectic mix of American standards, Brazilian jazz, some Beatles y mucho, mucho mas.