Friday, January 25, 2019
All Bets Are On: Arizona's Loss to USC, the Sorry State of The Pac-12 and More
Posted
By Christopher Boan
on Fri, Jan 25, 2019 at 1:57 PM
It's been a rough week (and year) for fans of Arizona men's basketball, with last night's historic loss to the USC Trojans serving as the latest chapter of futility.
All Bets Are On host Christopher Boan discusses last night's follies, along with the state of Pac-12 men's basketball and whether the Los Angeles Rams can upset the mighty New England Patriots in Super Bowl LIII on this week's episode.
