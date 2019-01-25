23 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: Jan. 25 to 27

It can get a little overwhelming to think about how many relationships you’re a part of and surrounded by—there’s the way you relate to your family, your friends, your lovers, the checkout clerk at the grocery store, your landlord, your coworkers, your neighbors, the other parents in your daughter’s dance class, and the way all of those people relate to each other. In this collection of 80 portrait and fashion photographs taken between the 1950s and the early 2000s, Richard Avedon explores three kinds of relationships: those between the figures in his photographs, those between himself and his subjects, and the relationship between Avedon and the UA’s Center for Creative Photography, where this exhibit is on display. Come watch, reflect and enjoy! Exhibit runs through Saturday, May 11. Hours are 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 1 to 4 p.m. on Saturdays. Center for Creative Photography Gallery, 1030 N. Olive Road. Free. Details here.

click to enlarge Courtesy of Antigone Books

Head on over to Antigone to watch these two show off their literary chops! Nelson, a queer writer, performer, literary activist and author of the length of this gap and two chapbooks, will share her poetry. Rollins, who has published in Feminist Wire, Fairy Tale Review, Sonora Review and Conjunctions, is the author of The Sin Eater & Other Stories and a collection of short fiction, a PCC professor and the resident of a pink house. She'll be sharing some of her work as well. Don't miss a chance to treat yourself to some of the loveliest literature in town, and support some of our local lit superstars. 7 to 8:30 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25. Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. Free.



Super Gay Party Machine. It's the moment at least some of you have been waiting for: Tucson's premiere LGBTQA dance party and show is here! Tempest DuJour hosts, DJ Shorty keeps the tunes going and you'll get special performances by Häus of K and special guest Z. Throw in some go-go dancers, lots of drink specials and even more dancing on your part and you've got the perfect recipe for a Friday night—just add water ('cause, you know, it's always good to stay hydrated during a night out). 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, Jan. 25. Club Congress, 311 E. Congress St. $5, 21+.





click to enlarge Courtesy of Hotel Congress

Desert Hawking Classic. If you're like us, you haven't been to very many falconry meets. So you'll just have to take our word for it that it's one of the finest in the U.S. And just in case you are at all unclear on the definition of falconry, it's the art and sport of taking wild quarry with trained birds of prey. The sport first came to North America in the early 1900s, though it's been around for about 4,000 years. Nearly 100 falconers from several states are expected to bring various species of hawks, falcons and even Golden Eagles that have been trained to hunt everything from quail and ducks to eight-pound antelope jack rabbits. Check out the birds and ask falconers questions at two events. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25 at Udall Park, 7200 E. Tanque Verde Road, Ramadas 8 and 9, and 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26 at the north side of the Radisson Hotel, 6555 E. Speedway Blvd.

Roadrunners vs. Condors. The Tucson Roadrunners face off against the Bakersfield Condors twice this week. And who would root for a big, ugly condor to win against a sweet lil' roadrunner? Friday night is college night, which means one ticket, two drinks and a hat for just $25, as well as Ladies Night, which features a pregame Chalk Talk and free drinks and snacks sponsored by Genesis OBGYN. Saturday is Superhero Night, where Cox Communications will be giving away Super Dusty Bobbleheads. So take your pick of what night you want to go, but don't be on the wrong side of history: Root for the Roadrunners all the way. 7:05 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 25 and 3:05 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 26. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $10 to $61.



Courtesy of Tucson Roadrunners

The UA College of Architecture presents the Architecture Film Festival Tucson 2019, a two-day festival highlighting the work of architects and filmmakers. The films range from documentary to experimental, and come from 11 different countries. Some films even include post-screening Q&A with professors of architecture and fine arts. For a full listing, visit archfilmfestusa.org Jan. 25-26. Center for Creative Photography. 1030 N. Olive Road.

Details here.



Where Freedom Begins. Take a break from the constant, dreadful news from our Southern border by viewing the world premiere of this mockumentary. In it, a group of reporters hit the streets of Nogales and Tucson to discuss the freedom of speech and border. Lets just say the production didn't go as planned. Hosted by Studio ONE: A Space for Art and Activism. Screenings at 7:30 and 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25. 197 E. Toole Ave. Free.



Animated Arizona. Billed as the "First Purely Animated Short Film Fest in Arizona," the Animated Arizona Film Festival is taking over the Screening Room. The event includes over a dozen short animated works, all 15 minutes or less! Films include The Good, the Bad and the Cactus, The Hole Family, Good Night, Quantum and more. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 25. 127 E. Congress St. $6.



Four Shillings Short. Four Shillings Short is a pair of full-time troubadours/folk musicians/artists who have been touring the U.S. and Ireland for more than two decades. Aodh Og O'Tuama plays tinwhistles, Medieval and Renaissance woodwinds, recorders, the Doumbek, the bowed Psaltery and spoons. Plus, he sings in English, Gaelic and French. Christy Martin started studying the North Indian Sitar when she was 15, then added instruments like the hammered dulcimer, the mandolin, the mandola, the bouzouki, the banjo, the guitar, the bodhran, the charango, the bowed psaltery and the ukulele. And she sings in English, Irish and Sanskrit. With a range like that, they're bound to make at least one sound you'll enjoy. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. Solar Culture Gallery's Galactic Room, 31 E. Toole Ave. $10 to $15 donation.



Morning at the Museum. It’s the Desert Museum’s first annual Coffee and Tea Event.What do birds and coffee have in common? Find out at the tasty and educational “Morning at the Museum” event. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is hosting a bash filled with food, drinks, music and animals. You’ll get to try out their mimosas, Irish coffees, sweet snacks and more. Participating coffee and tea houses include Purple Tree Organic Açai Blends, Yellow Brick Coffee, Exo Roast Co., Batch Cafe & Bar, and more. Featuring music from desert songman Jacob Acosta. Morning at the Museum tickets include samplings from various coffee, tea, and a sweet snacks vendors, a 12-ounce cup of coffee and pastry, commemorative coffee mug and admission to the museum. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 26. 2021 N. Kinney Road. $32 presale, $37 day-of. All ages.

Morning at the Museum. It's the Desert Museum's first annual Coffee and Tea Event.What do birds and coffee have in common? Find out at the tasty and educational "Morning at the Museum" event. The Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum is hosting a bash filled with food, drinks, music and animals. You'll get to try out their mimosas, Irish coffees, sweet snacks and more. Participating coffee and tea houses include Purple Tree Organic Açai Blends, Yellow Brick Coffee, Exo Roast Co., Batch Cafe & Bar, and more. Featuring music from desert songman Jacob Acosta. Morning at the Museum tickets include samplings from various coffee, tea, and a sweet snacks vendors, a 12-ounce cup of coffee and pastry, commemorative coffee mug and admission to the museum. 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 26. 2021 N. Kinney Road. $32 presale, $37 day-of. All ages.

Black Tulip Gala at the Tucson Botanical Gardens. Alright you big-spenders, you'll be hard-pressed to find a cozier, more photogenic place to eat at this week. You'll get to enjoy music and drinks while dining under the gardens' mesquite trees or along their shaded pathways. Plus, there will be tulip displays! Who doesn't love a good tulip? If you're looking for a fancy evening out and a chance to support the local botanical gardens and a group of artists, look no further than the Tucson Botanical Gardens' Black Tulip Gala. It celebrates the opening of three nature-inspired exhibits: Living Bronze Sculptures, by Robert J. Wick; The Photographic Art of Kate Breakey, featuring hand-colored photos of black tulips and their growers; and Out of the Woods: Celebrating Trees in Public Gardens, a New York Botanic Gardens Triennial Exhibit featuring 42 works to celebrate trees. Living Vine Entertainment is performing and Gallery of Foods is catering. 5 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 26. 2150 N. Alvernon Way. $225.