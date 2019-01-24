XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday Jan. 24

Theirs is a decidedly metropolitan sound, a soul-drenched reflection of life in the urban jungle of NYC. On The Sun “Get Focused” at Sky Bar.With chanteuses Jillian Bessett and Keli Carpenter. Details.
His songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, Doug Sahm, Nanci Griffith, K.D. Lang, Joe Ely and numerous others. In a rare performance, singer-songwriter/essayist/painter Tom Russell is in the Copper Hall at Hotel Congress. Details.
Billy Sedlmayr, Gabriel Sullivan and Kaia Chesney are at Tap + Bottle Downtown. Details.
The Losers lay down their winning hand at Owls Club.
Propelled by sound, featuring the entertainers of Tucson Libertine League, Reveal: A Debut of Burlesque Performances tantalizes the senses at 191 Toole. Details.

Piano Bar Thursdays continues at The Dusty Monk Pub. Details.
“The devil bites dirty.” Nitecall DJ Mijito hosts Wax and Wane: A Cocteau Twins Tribute at R Bar. Donations to benefit Borderlands Produce Rescue. Details.

During the 1970s, with chart toppers “Me and Bobby McGee” and “For the Good Times,” this outlaw songwriter helped redefine country music. Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers are at The Fox Theatre. Details.