XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday Jan. 24

Theirs is a decidedly metropolitan sound, a soul-drenched reflection of life in the urban jungle of NYC. On The Sun “Get Focused” at Sky Bar. With chanteuses Jillian Bessett and Keli Carpenter. Details.





His songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, Doug Sahm, Nanci Griffith, K.D. Lang, Joe Ely and numerous others. In a rare performance, singer-songwriter/essayist/painter Tom Russell is in the Copper Hall at Hotel Congress. Details.



and

are at Tap + Bottle Downtown. Details.

lay down their winning hand at Owls Club.



Propelled by sound, featuring the entertainers of

tantalizes the senses at 191 Toole. Details.



click to enlarge Courtesy of Tucson Libertine League

continues at The Dusty Monk Pub. Details.



“The devil bites dirty.”

hosts

click to enlarge Courtesy of Wax and Wane: A Cocteau Twins Tribute Facebook event page

are at The Fox Theatre.

Nitecallat R Bar. Donations to benefit Borderlands Produce Rescue. Details.

During the 1970s, with chart toppers “Me and Bobby McGee” and “For the Good Times,” this outlaw songwriter helped redefine country music.