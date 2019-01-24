The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Thursday, January 24, 2019

Music

XOXO: Where to Rock Thursday Jan. 24

Posted By and on Thu, Jan 24, 2019 at 1:00 AM


Theirs is a decidedly metropolitan sound, a soul-drenched reflection of life in the urban jungle of NYC. On The Sun “Get Focused” at Sky Bar. With chanteuses Jillian Bessett and Keli Carpenter. Details.


His songs have been recorded by Johnny Cash, Doug Sahm, Nanci Griffith, K.D. Lang, Joe Ely and numerous others. In a rare performance, singer-songwriter/essayist/painter Tom Russell is in the Copper Hall at Hotel Congress. Details.


Billy Sedlmayr, Gabriel Sullivan and Kaia Chesney are at Tap + Bottle Downtown. Details.

The Losers lay down their winning hand at Owls Club.

Propelled by sound, featuring the entertainers of Tucson Libertine League, Reveal: A Debut of Burlesque Performances tantalizes the senses at 191 Toole. Details.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF TUCSON LIBERTINE LEAGUE
  • Courtesy of Tucson Libertine League

Piano Bar Thursdays continues at The Dusty Monk Pub. Details.

“The devil bites dirty.” Nitecall DJ Mijito hosts Wax and Wane: A Cocteau Twins Tribute at R Bar. Donations to benefit Borderlands Produce Rescue. Details.
click to enlarge COURTESY OF WAX AND WANE: A COCTEAU TWINS TRIBUTE FACEBOOK EVENT PAGE
  • Courtesy of Wax and Wane: A Cocteau Twins Tribute Facebook event page

During the 1970s, with chart toppers “Me and Bobby McGee” and “For the Good Times,” this outlaw songwriter helped redefine country music. Kris Kristofferson & The Strangers are at The Fox Theatre. Details.


