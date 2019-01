Hanson Film Institute Hosts Premiere Screening of Native American-made Documentary

The University of Arizona’s Hanson Film/TV Institute is presenting the premiere screening of Waaki, the new documentary from Hopi photographer and filmmaker Victor Masayesva.

The documentary, partially funded by the Hanson Film/TV Institute, celebrates the connection several indigenous peoples, including the Hopi in the U.S. and the Nahuatl, Maya and Otomi communities in Mexico, have with corn. This relationship and mutual-dependence comes through in songs, displays and ritual practices.



click to enlarge A still from Waaki

“Interdependencies are a vital part of our known history and future existence on this green planet.” Masayesva said. “The seen and unseen together. Recognizing these interdependencies, identifying and accepting our neighbors, this is our future.”

The documentary is also partly animated, and contains illustrations by Masayesva, Carl Onsae, Ronyk and Marcial Ayala.





click to enlarge Victor Masayesva

A Q&A of Waaki (meaning “Sanctuary”) with Masayesva and co-producer Mariano Estrada Aguilar, a Tzeltal filmmaker and indigenous rights activist will follow the screening.

The screening, presented in partnership with the UA School of Anthropology, will take place at 6:00pm on Jan. 31 at the Center for Creative Photography. Admission is free.