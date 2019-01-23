Hanson Film Institute Hosts Premiere Screening of Native American-made Documentary

The University of Arizona’s Hanson Film/TV Institute is presenting the premiere screening of Waaki, the new documentary from Hopi photographer and filmmaker Victor Masayesva.

The documentary, partially funded by the Hanson Film/TV Institute, celebrates the connection several indigenous peoples, including the Hopi in the U.S. and the Nahuatl, Maya and Otomi communities in Mexico, have with corn. This relationship and mutual-dependence comes through in songs, displays and ritual practices.



click to enlarge A still from Waaki

“Interdependencies are a vital part of our ￼known history and future existence on this green planet.” Masayesva said. “The seen and unseen together. ￼Recognizing these interdependencies, identifying and accepting our neighbors, this is ￼our future.”

The documentary is also partly animated, and contains illustrations by Masayesva, Carl Onsae, Ronyk and Marcial Ayala.





click to enlarge Victor Masayesva

A Q&A of Waaki (meaning “Sanctuary”) with Masayesva and co-producer Mariano Estrada Aguilar, a Tzeltal filmmaker and indigenous rights activist will follow the screening.

The screening, presented in partnership with the UA School of Anthropology, will take place at 6:00pm on Jan. 31 at the Center for Creative Photography. Admission is free.