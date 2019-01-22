Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday Jan. 22

Teaching in Arizona. The Loft Cinema is screening a documentary about the current state of Arizona educators, filmed by the Tucson Values Teachers initiative. The screening also includes a talk by members of the Arizona teaching community, including teachers from local elementary and high schools, the Pima County school superintendent and the filmmakers. 5:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free. Details here. Planet What. Planet What mixes surf, garage and singsong punk to cook up some bittersweet, modern grrl birthday cake. For years this trio has been central to the Tulsa indie scene—in bands The Daddyo’s, Who and the Fucks and The Girls Room, and contributions to zines, bookings, and multi-genre art shows. Planet What is the evolution of these experiences. Surf tones contrast haunting, Breeder-like melodies on tunes like “Kelly 33” while “Lemon Lime Looker” plays up potential energy, a sparse-fuzz guitar lick gives to trashy symbols, killer monodynamic vocals and scathing words directed a phone-loving phony. Fuzzed-up and noisy, the recent Maggie Fingers EP alludes to Kim Deal’s work, continues past ’90s nostalgia towards a wistful mix of anger, hurt and longing. In short, and without getting political, Planet What’s sonic stew well-reflects the frustrations and desires of being a kickass woman in Donald Trump’s America. With Alien Jacket, Vasectomy and Sauced Up! 2448 N. Estrella Ave. Tuesday, Jan. 22. 7:30 p.m. All ages. Donations encouraged. Details here.
click to enlarge
Courtesy
Flor de Toloache
Flor de Toloache. Four New York women of varying musical and ethnic backgrounds may be the preeminent mariachi quartet working today. That’s saying something, man. In 2017, Flor scored the Latin Grammy for best Ranchero album, but that ain’t really shit because this is about the music, not the hype. Soaring vocals over traditional and modern arrangements reveal a nuanced understanding of not only the history of mariachi but their place in it. Like Susana Baca or Lila Downs, these women celebrate their feminismo without ever sacrificing their vulnerable, nurturing sides. As brazen and confident as any dude player, these flores infuse the genre’s already rich emotional palette of romance, nostalgia and longing with delicate strengths of a woman. If Ranchero ballads are a workingman’s blues, then Flor de Toloache is the love letter back, filled with sweet recuerdos, fierce loyalty and the pain of raising a family across the border from the one you love.These “Mariachi Femininos” combine powerful instrumental jams with honey-sweet vocal melodies. The four members play their respective guitar, violin, trumpet and guitarrón, and fuse in four-part harmonies to make music that is at once authentic, traditional and innovative. Their first album got them a Latin Grammy nomination, their second album scored them the prize. Flor de Toloache is recommended listening for anyone in the borderlands region, or anyone looking for proof the ranchero/mariachi music genre is alive and constantly reinventing itself. See Flor de Toloache at 191 Toole. 7 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 22. $14-16. 21+. Details here.
Events compiled by Briannon Wilfong, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.