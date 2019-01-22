The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Tuesday, January 22, 2019

Sports

Former Arizona Assistant Emanuel 'Book' Richardson Pleads Guilty to Bribery Charge

Posted By on Tue, Jan 22, 2019 at 2:05 PM

click to enlarge LOGAN BURTCH-BUUS
  • Logan Burtch-Buus
Former University of Arizona assistant basketball coach Emanuel 'Book' Richardson pled guilty to a bribery charge on Tuesday, in relation to an agreement he reached earlier this month, according to USA Today:

Richardson, 46, wiped tears from his eyes after telling the judge he accepted $20,000 in 2017 in exchange for a promise to steer student athletes potentially headed to the NBA to an aspiring business manager, Christian Dawkins. Prosecutors said Richardson planned to use $15,000 of the money to entice one prized recruit to attend Arizona.

Richardson said he "knew this conduct was wrong."

"Did you know it was against the law?" Judge Edgardo Ramos asked.

"Yes, your honor," Richardson answered.

Richardson, who pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit bribery, was among 10 college basketball figures arrested in September 2017 in a scandal that exposed a network of personal managers and advisers who paid bribes to coaches and parents of highly touted recruits to steer top athletes to schools.

