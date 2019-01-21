Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday Jan. 21

MLK Day Freedom Song Singalong. During the Civil Rights Movement of the ’60s, young people created and repurposed a number of songs all about the times they were living in, and which sustained and offered hope as they fought for what was right. Music is already known for being a fantastic way to connect to others and celebrate, so what better way to honor Martin Luther King, Jr. by revisiting these songs and rediscovering the strength of the people who created them, and discovering our own strength through singing along the way? 3 to 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21. First Christian Church Little Chapel, 740 E. Speedway. Free. Details here.
Black Panther (free MLK Day screening) The Loft Cinema is screening Black Panther for free all throughout Martin Luther King Jr. Day. Get a bad-ass heap of liberation with three free consecutive screenings all throughout the day of remembrance! 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday, Jan. 21. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. Free. Details here.
Mid-Winter Celebration: Snowflakes and Cocoa The great thing about a Tucson winter is that, for the most part, you can spend it outside, if you want. Bring your family, friends and self down to the Tucson Botanical Gardens for this event full of both merriment and learning opportunities. Kids can learn how snowflakes form, decorate a galaxy cookie and sip on some hot cocoa among some of the city’s loveliest foliage. And we can all band together to appreciate that, no matter how you feel about Arizona winters, at least it’s not an Arizona summer. 9 a.m. to noon. Monday, Jan. 21. Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way. Event included with admission, $15 adults, $13 seniors/students/military, $8 kids 4 to 17, free for members and kids 3 and under. Details here.
Events compiled by Briannon Wilfong, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.