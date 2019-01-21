Furlough Freebies Extend Beyond Food

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Cinema | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»
“Unscrewed Theater” wants to remind all of the federal workers in our community that they are not facing this very difficult time alone.Another local business is getting in on the giving with a promotion on alignment. KS Mission Automotive is giving away free alignments for government employees during the shutdown. For more information visit ksmission.com.
