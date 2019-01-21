The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Cinema | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Monday, January 21, 2019

Community Info / Good Deeds

Furlough Freebies Extend Beyond Food

Posted By on Mon, Jan 21, 2019 at 12:43 PM

click to enlarge UNSCREWED THEATER FACEBOOK
  • Unscrewed Theater Facebook
Local restaurants have been providing free meals to government workers affected by the shutdown, but now other local business are stepping in to help out.

Tucson's Unscrewed Theater announced a program called "Furlough Freebies, Taking the Money Out of Funny." Starting Jan. 18 all federal employees with federal ID's can see any show for free.

Unscrewed Theater's executive director Chris Seidman said that the free shows were inspired by a member of Unscrewed Theater, making the government shutdown hit home.

“Unscrewed Theater’s very own volunteer Gayla Gongwer is a federal employee who has been hit by this unfortunate shutdown" Seidman said in a release.

The theater is working to alleviate some of the stress on federal workers through comedy. The non-profit improv theater released a statement:

“Unscrewed Theater” wants to remind all of the federal workers in our community that they are not facing this very difficult time alone. 
Another local business is getting in on the giving with a promotion on alignment. KS Mission Automotive is giving away free alignments for government employees during the shutdown. For more information visit ksmission.com.

Some restaurants around town that are offering free food specials are breakfast at Hotel McCoy, burgers and mac and cheese at Pastiche and a buffet at Saffron Indian Bistro. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Tue | Wed | Thu | Fri | Sat | Sun
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Tuesdays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

This top-rated illusion show is "Revitalizing Magic" by blending an international travel theme with all the charms… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays, 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through April 27 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: Cork In The Union (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Cartoon of the Day: MLK Day (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Monday Jan. 21 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Community Members Release Statement In Opposition of Tucson Women's March (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Adoptable Pet: Tipsy Needs a Home (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation