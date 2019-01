Furlough Freebies Extend Beyond Food

click to enlarge Unscrewed Theater Facebook

“Unscrewed Theater” wants to remind all of the federal workers in our community that they are not facing this very difficult time alone.

Local restaurants have been providing free meals to government workers affected by the shutdown, but now other local business are stepping in to help out.Tucson's Unscrewed Theater announced a program called "Furlough Freebies, Taking the Money Out of Funny." Starting Jan. 18 all federal employees with federal ID's can see any show for free.Unscrewed Theater's executive director Chris Seidman said that the free shows were inspired by a member of Unscrewed Theater, making the government shutdown hit home.“Unscrewed Theater’s very own volunteer Gayla Gongwer is a federal employee who has been hit by this unfortunate shutdown" Seidman said in a release.The theater is working to alleviate some of the stress on federal workers through comedy. The non-profit improv theater released a statement:Another local business is getting in on the giving with a promotion on alignment. KS Mission Automotive is giving away free alignments for government employees during the shutdown. For more information visit ksmission.com Some restaurants around town that are offering free food specials are breakfast at Hotel McCoy, burgers and mac and cheese at Pastiche and a buffet at Saffron Indian Bistro.