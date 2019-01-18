The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Friday, January 18, 2019

Crime & Public Safety / News

Pounds of Drugs Found After Pima County Sheriff Conduct Traffic Stop

Posted By on Fri, Jan 18, 2019 at 9:26 AM

click to enlarge 34-year-old Jesus Maria Lopez-Verduzco. - COURTESY PIMA COUNTY SHERIFF'S DEPARTMENT
  • Courtesy Pima County Sheriff's Department
  • 34-year-old Jesus Maria Lopez-Verduzco.
Pounds of heroin, cocaine and methamphetamine, and 10,000 pills suspected to be fentanyl are off the streets of Tucson after the Pima County Sherriff’s Department arrested 34-year-old Jesus Maria Lopez-Verduzco Tuesday afternoon.

According to the sheriff’s department, which announced the news the afternoon of Thursday, Jan. 18, Lopez-Verduzco was stopped near the 1000 block of N. Euclid Road around 5:45 p.m. after a “Title 28 violation.” Title 28 under the Arizona Revised Statutes covers transportation, and PCSD was unable to immediately provide a specific violation.

During the traffic investigation, $1,916 and “several individually packaged baggies” including cocaine, heroin, suspected fentanyl, and methamphetamine were found. Lopez-Verduzco was arrested and charged for possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a narcotic drug, transportation for sale, prohibited possessor and for possessing a firearm while transporting narcotics and booked into Pima County jail.

PCSD also announced that information obtained during the stop led to deputies investigating a residence in the 1900 block of North Wilmont Road. At the home, deputies found a stolen hand gun, 10,000 suspected fentanyl pills, 11.3 lbs. of heroin, 5.76 lbs. of cocaine, and 8.78 lbs. of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of over $400,000 dollars.

