26 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: Jan. 18 to 20

Dillinger Days. On Jan. 25, 1934, Public Enemy No. 1, John Dillinger, was finally captured right here in Tucson. We’ve been tooting our horns about it and celebrating with Dillinger Days for a full two and half decades now, so this Dillinger Days is celebrating both Dillinger’s capture and the subsequent celebrations themselves. Check out fancy drinks, like Japanese whiskey and 10-year-old single malt scotch, as well as fancy foods, like smashed fingerling potatoes and mini vegetable wellingtons, at the speakeasy at 7 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 18 ($40 GA / $75 VIP). Then watch three reenactments of Dillinger’s capture (11 a.m., 1:15 p.m. and 3:30 p.m.), explore a historical artifacts exhibit and a vintage car show, attend lectures, and do some arts and crafts all day on Saturday, Jan. 19. Saturday’s event is free, or $30 for a front-row experience. Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St. Details here.



Tucson Square Dance Festival. Usually, you say “be there or be square,” but in this case, it’s all or nothing, baby. Be there AND be square. The Southern Arizona Callers and Cuers Association is bringing in callers from California and Colorado to this three-day bonanza full of workshops, square dancing and more square dancing. They’ll have mainstream, plus, advanced and rounds, and you’ll have tons of fun. (If square dancing is your thing, that is. And hey, it’s a new year and a new you, right? Maybe square dancing really is your thing!) 1 to 10 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18, 10 a.m. to 10:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. Sunday, Jan. 20. St. Paul’s United Methodist Church, 8051 E. Broadway Blvd. $40 per person, $25 all day rates. Details here.



Catalina Organ Festival. The Catalina United Methodist Church on Speedway always comes through with incredible organists. On the docket this time: Crista Miller, director of music and cathedral organist at Houston’s Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart, contemporary composition advocate and doctor of organ performance (she has a doctorate of musical arts). Miller has performed all over the world and in half of the U.S. states, and oversees the Celebrity Organ Series and on the steering committee of the National Conference of Roman Catholic Cathedral Musicians. TL;DR: This woman is really, really good at playing the organ. You’re lucky to get the opportunity to watch her play. So go watch her play. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18. Catalina United Methodist Church, 2700 E. Speedway Blvd. $5 to $20. Details here.



Trombone Shorty and Orleans Avenue. You might not guess it, but Trombone Shorty is not actually the name Troy Andrews was born with. But it might as well have been. He picked up the trombone at age four, when most of us are just beginning to master the art of picking up regular, non-sippy cups. He started playing professionally soon after, had his own band by age eight and was touring with the Neville Brothers in his teens. He’s performed with everyone from Hall & Oates to the Red Hot Chili Peppers, and has performed everywhere from Japan to Brazil to the White House to (now) Centennial Hall! You trombone’t want to miss it. 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $25 to $100+. Details here.



WomenKraft Rummage Sale. Everyone knows that, in this day and age, the place you’ll find the most reliably good weather is indoors. The fact that it’s inside is just one of the things that makes this fundraiser by WomenKraft, a nonprofit arts organization dedicated to empowering women and other underrepresented groups, so cool. Looking for clothes, shoes, art supplies, books, LPs, furniture, frames, bedding, dishes or appliances? They’ve got it. What about a red leather electric recliner? Or a vintage cabinet from the early 20th century (at least that’s what they think)? Who doesn’t love a good bargain and supporting badass women? 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday, Jan. 18 and Saturday, Jan. 19. 388 S. Stone Ave. Details here.