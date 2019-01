26 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: Jan. 18 to 20

A visit to La Encantada’s lovely garden courtyard is always a treat, but when it’s filled with gorgeous artwork created by locals, ranging from paintings to metalwork to handcrafted fashion pieces, it’s basically a dream come true. After all the holiday shopping of the last couple months, it just might be time to take a deep breath, march yourself up to this art festival (complete with lovely mountain views) and buy something nice for yourself. Plus, you’re giving the gift of supporting local artists, so you get to have the warm and fuzzies still. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19 and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. La Encantada Shopping Center, 2905 E. Skyline Drive. Free. Details here.





click to enlarge Courtesy of Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium

click to enlarge

The members of Pink Martini call themselves a “little orchestra,” but they’re not so much “the little orchestra that could” as they are “the little orchestra that does. A lot. All the time.” They play a mix of classical music, pop, rock, jazz and Latin music in more than a dozen languages, and have played with more than 50 orchestras around the world. They first formed in 1994 to provide more inclusive soundtracks for causes like civil rights, education and parks, and have worked with guest singers including Rufus Wainwright, Phyllis Miller and the von Trapps (yeah, the actual great-grandchildren of the Sound of Music’s Captain and Maria von Trapp). Don’t miss your chance to see them in Tucson! 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 19 and 2 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20. Tucson Music Hall, 260 S. Church Ave. $15 to $219+. Details here.

There’s a new president in the White House, racial tensions are on the rise and a beloved downtown eating establishment is on its way out. Tucson in 2019? Well, yeah. But also Pittsburgh’s Hill District in 1969, which is where this play by August Wilson takes place. It tells the story of Memphis Lee, the owner of a demolition-slated diner, who’s trying to decide whether to let the government take the building over or sell it to a ruthless businessman. Meanwhile, the diner’s regulars continue to gather to gossip, maintain a sense of community and talk about their dreams. Saturday, Jan. 19, through Saturday, Feb. 9, with shows at 2, 7 and 7:30 p.m. on varying days. Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave. $41 to $66. Details here. Celebrating the 30th anniversary of Sonic Youth’s noisy, alt.rock opus Daydream Nation, this documentary looks at the the influence the album made on the musical landscape. This event at The Loft Cinema also includes the “rarely-screened 1989 documentary Put Blood in the Music.” Featuring a live panel discussion with Sonic Youth drummer Steve Shelley, Sonic Youth archivist Aaron Mullan, among others. 7:30 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 19. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $15. Details here. Explore and refract intellectual ideas and their resulting emotions with chopped up, sampled and synthesized sound collages. Sounds boring, but wait! Their song “Marijuana” is hardly some sleepy stoner fist-jacker, rather it simulates the euphoric, often overwhelming effects of THC itself, enlisting Dr. John-y voodoo chants backwards—this is your brain on drugs, kids! “Still Think” ain’t just a nostalgic love ditty, rather it examines the qualities of memory itself, juxtaposing melodies and beats both light and whimsical, with heavy impossible-to-escape breaks. This is IDM for psych warriors keen to involve their head, heart and body in everlasting pursuit of groove and schtupp. Chrome Sparks is Brooklyn’s Jeremy Malvin. At 22, CS already has five albums of stuff. And he doesn’t just regurgitate samples—he sings, plays guitar and synth, then chops up and samples original material too. His Spotify playlists betray deep knowledge of international electronica and obscure-o jazz. Dude’s got time and tech on his side. Welcome to the futuredome. With Teen Daze. Saturday, Jan. 19. 191 Toole. Doors at 8 p.m. $15. All ages. Details here.

In celebration of National Cheese Day (because that’s a thing… right?), 1912 Brewing Co. is pairing three cheeses to three of their specialty beers. But if beer and cheese doesn’t sound all that great to you, worry not, because they’re also pairing wine with cheese. Maybe you can pair all three! 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. 2045 N. Forbes Blvd.In the tales that we all grew up hearing, the hero’s journey had this quality of always being… well, heroic. But, as this musical will show us, even the most elevated of heroes, like Sir Lancelot, the very bravest of the Knights of the Round Table, had to start somewhere. This show tells the tale of Lancelot, the regular ol’ guy, who has big dreams of being a hero and finding all the sorts of stuff that heroes face, like dragons, damsels in distress and adventure in general. 12:30 p.m. on Sundays through Sunday, March 24. Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway Blvd. $10 adults, $7 kids. Details here.

Most of us enjoy traveling. But not all of us use the joy of travel as inspiration to create gorgeous works of art. At this Madaras Gallery event, Diana Madaras and Terry Von Guilleaume from Destination South Africa will talk about their experiences in South Africa, and the art these experiences inspired, over light appetizers, drinks and plenty of art. Madaras’ travel-inspired artwork will be on display, and there will also be plenty of giveaways and safari specials. Treat yourself to some midday inspiration, then go home and start planning your next trip. 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19. Madaras Gallery, 3035 N. Swan Road. Free. Details here. Total lunar eclipses (the ones where Earth passes between the sun and moon and Earth’s shadow crosses the full moon) happen about twice every three years, so they’re not incredibly rare, but they’re very much a reason to celebrate, if you ask us. Celebrate this one at Flandrau, where the UA Chamber Winds Ensemble will be accompanying the eclipse (which starts around 8:30 p.m. and is total around 9:40 p.m.) with three pieces: Schuman’s “Cooperstown Fanfare,” Mozart’s Serenade No. 12 in C Minor “Nachtmusik” and Caplet’s “Suite Persane.” At 7 p.m., UA planetary scientist Steve Koretenkamp will give a presentation about the moon. During the eclipse, the Lunar & Planetary Lab and the Tucson Amateur Astronomers Association are providing telescopes out on the mall so you can watch the whole thing go down. Sunday, Jan. 20. Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd. Concert and viewing are free, Koretenkamp’s talk is $5. Details here.

Martin Luther King Jr. is always worth celebrating, and that’s even more true on his 90th birthday (Jan. 15). Join the Tucson Musicians Museum for a unique celebration of his life and work, featuring three hours of Tucson musicians performing songs from the civil rights movement. You’ll see up-and-coming artists, as well as some of the top performers in town. Russell Long, Oscar Chavez, Crystal Stark, the George Howard Band, Dr. Steven Wilhite and his Gospel Choir and David Dean from Neon Profit are just a sampling of the bands playing. Ticket proceeds will go to the museum’s youth outreach programs, so this is a feel-good event all around—civil rights, music and youth programs! 6 to 9 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. Leo Rich Theatre, Tucson Convention Center, 260 S. Church Ave. $25. Details here. This screening features three short films depicting the passion and history of the Jewish culture: Wendy’s Shabbat, Egg Cream and Stitchers: Tapestry of Spirit. The screenings also feature a talk from author Barry Joseph. 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. 3800 E. River Road. $10. Details here.

Oh McCarthyism, what didn’t you screw up in the United States? We know of the “Red Scare,” where fear of Communism led to the U.S. government making accusations of treason without evidence. But the Lavender Scare was also part of the craze, only this was directed toward purging the U.S. government of any suspected gays or lesbians. This documentary examines the fight for gay rights during this wild, worthless witch hunt. This free screening is a rental of The Loft Cinema, presented by Southern Arizona Senior Pride. 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. 3233 East Speedway Blvd. Free. Details here.