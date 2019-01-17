Arizona Basketball: Payton Pritchard and the Oregon Ducks Head to Tucson

click to enlarge Stan Liu | Arizona Athletics

Sophomore forward Brandon Randolph throws down a dunk against the University of Oregon during his freshman season on Jan. 13, 2018.

The injury-riddled Oregon Ducks flock south to Tucson tonight in a Pac-12 battle with the Arizona Wildcats.The Ducks (10-6, 1-2) enter tonight's game without leading scorer Bol Bol and sophomore forward Kenny Wooten, with both missing the rest of the season to injury.The team has endured a rough start to conference play, blowing a double-digit lead in the final minutes of their home game against UCLA on Thursday, Jan. 10.The Ducks lost that game in overtime, 87-84, a game after losing by 5 to in-state rival, Oregon State, in the team's conference opener.They responded with an 81-60 win over USC on Sunday, Jan. 13, and enter Thursday's game in search of their first road win since beating Boise State on Dec. 29.Here's some of the pertinent information to keep in mind, ahead of tonight's contest between the Wildcats (13-4, 4-0) and the Ducks.Arizona and Oregon tip off at 7 p.m. MST on ESPNArizona is a six-point favorite, as of Thursday afternoon. The Wildcats are 9-7-1 against the spread this season.Keep an eye on junior guard Payton Pritchard, who is the Ducks' leading scorer with Bol on the shelf for the season. Pritchard is averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 assists per game.I'll go with Arizona beating the Ducks, 69-68, to improve their conference record to 5-0, with another crucial home contest awaiting the team at 5 p.m. Saturday, when Oregon State comes to town.