The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Cinema | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Thursday, January 17, 2019

Sports

Arizona Basketball: Payton Pritchard and the Oregon Ducks Head to Tucson

Posted By on Thu, Jan 17, 2019 at 1:39 PM

click to enlarge Sophomore forward Brandon Randolph throws down a dunk against the University of Oregon during his freshman season on Jan. 13, 2018. - STAN LIU | ARIZONA ATHLETICS
  • Stan Liu | Arizona Athletics
  • Sophomore forward Brandon Randolph throws down a dunk against the University of Oregon during his freshman season on Jan. 13, 2018.
The injury-riddled Oregon Ducks flock south to Tucson tonight in a Pac-12 battle with the Arizona Wildcats.

The Ducks (10-6, 1-2) enter tonight's game without leading scorer Bol Bol and sophomore forward Kenny Wooten, with both missing the rest of the season to injury.

The team has endured a rough start to conference play, blowing a double-digit lead in the final minutes of their home game against UCLA on Thursday, Jan. 10.

The Ducks lost that game in overtime, 87-84, a game after losing by 5 to in-state rival, Oregon State, in the team's conference opener.

They responded with an 81-60 win over USC on Sunday, Jan. 13, and enter Thursday's game in search of their first road win since beating Boise State on Dec. 29.

Here's some of the pertinent information to keep in mind, ahead of tonight's contest between the Wildcats (13-4, 4-0) and the Ducks.

How to Watch: Arizona and Oregon tip off at 7 p.m. MST on ESPN.

How to Bet: Arizona is a six-point favorite, as of Thursday afternoon. The Wildcats are 9-7-1 against the spread this season.

Who to Watch: Keep an eye on junior guard Payton Pritchard, who is the Ducks' leading scorer with Bol on the shelf for the season. Pritchard is averaging 11.7 points and 4.6 assists per game.

Pick to Win: I'll go with Arizona beating the Ducks, 69-68, to improve their conference record to 5-0, with another crucial home contest awaiting the team at 5 p.m. Saturday, when Oregon State comes to town. 

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Christopher Boan

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Tuesdays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Pink Martini and the Tucson Symphony Orchestra

PINK MARTINI performs its multilingual repertoire on concert stages and with symphony orchestras throughout Europe, Asia, Greece,… More

@ TCC Music Hall Sat., Jan. 19, 7:30-9:30 p.m. and Sun., Jan. 20, 2-4 p.m. 260 S. Church Ave.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: A Manly Cartoon (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, Jan. 17 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: Stressing RBG (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Lauging Stock: Comedy Show To Raise Repurposed Roof (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Ducey's State of the Schools Address (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation