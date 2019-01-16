Lauging Stock: Comedy Show To Raise Repurposed Roof

click to enlarge stavvy.biz

Stavros Halkias holds forth in the parlor of The Owls Club Jan 20.

Stavros Halkias has the most proactive promo photo portfolio next to Kristine Levine’s iconic head shot with her dazzling sunglasses and nothing else over her massive mammaries. Our favorite Halkias pic involves an apparent orgasm under a rain of Cheetos, but we ultimately decided not to use it in the admittedly unlikely event this is your family newspaper.Halkias headlines the show Best Damn Comedy Jam on Sunday, Jan. 20, at The Owls Club. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show is at 8 p.m. Reservations are $15 in advance via stavtucson.brownpapertickets.com or $20 at the door.Also performing: Levine, best known for her stint with Portlandia and Doug Stanhope’s film The Unbookables: Phoenix comedian Anwar Newton, who was named the Phoenix New Times’ Best Comedian of 2017 and 2018; and Tucson favorite son and touring comic Chris Thayer, who also produces the show.Thayer has appeared on Viceland, written for and performed on Comedy Central, been featured in dozens of festivals and podcasts, and shared bills with Patton Oswalt, Maria Bamford, Tig Notaro, Kyle Kinane and others.Halkias and Levine make Thayer look like Jerry Seinfeld. How did he pick the lineup for this unique show? He says, “I (think) my style may be more dry or subdued than either Halkias’ or Levine’s, but I primarily think of them as comics who are funny. I absolutely think contrast is a good thing on a bill though. Seeing a show full of the same type of comic can be an exhausting blur, but variety on a lineup serves to highlight what’s different and unique about each performer.”Of The Owl’s Club, which does not normally host comedy, Taylor says: “What’s not to love about a bar in a former funeral home? I love that Owls is mellow and intimate, that it has a separate room for the show, so we’re not springing a comedy show on unsuspecting bar patrons, and that we’re not competing for people’s attention with hundreds of TVs blasting football games.“Also, the room we’re having the show in feels like a living room.”Best Damn Comedy JamChicago Bar hosts the Best Damn Comedy Jam at 9:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 20. Doors are at 8 p.m. Admission is $13, $8 in advance from the bar. New Jersey comic Kool Bubba Ice heads the bill.He’s known for appearances on Def Comedy Jam and BET Comic View. Dirty Red and DJ Impeccable open.