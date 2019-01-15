Three Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Tuesday, Jan. 15

Three Nights In Hell. The Loft Cinema is hosting the world premier of this new crime/comedy film, made right here in Tucson. The film tells the tale of three sisters and their trail of death and destruction in a vendetta against a ruthless drug lord. The screening includes a Q&A with the director and writers of the movie after. 8 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15. 3233 E. Speedway Blvd. $8.
Dante's Peak. Case Video Film Bar is entertaining you and educating you at the same time. The University of Arizona Geoclub is showing up to watch this volcanic thriller starring Pierce Brosnan and Linda Hamilton, and will also answer any questions you might have on lava, rocks, geology or anything else you might want to know about dormant stratovolcanoes. Plus, you basically get to see James Bond fight lava. 7 to 10 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15. 2905 E. Speedway Blvd. Details here.
Courtesy of Seis Kitchen
Ameraucana Provisions Pop-Up. Seis Kitchen is hosting a pop-up dinner made by Ameraucana Provisions, a Southern Arizona pop-up restaurant. This six-course meal includes smoked trout roe, baby squash, celery fennel salad, yellowtail, chili, cauliflower grits, and much more. 6 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 15. 1765 E. River Road. $75. Contact Ameraucana Provisions for reservations. Details here.
Postmodern Dialogue. The David Dominguez Gallery's latest exhibit features paintings on panels by David Pennington, 3D works by Carrie Seid and steel sculptures by David Mazza. Pennington often works with bright colors and street art influences, Seid's art explores the geometry of the natural world and Mazza's sculptures are traditionally abstract. The large gallery in the heart of Tucson's Art District is a gorgeous place to be viewing the work of local artists, and if you're at all interested in contemporary art, you'd be downright silly to miss this one. Exhibit runs through Feb. 23, with a reception on Saturday, Jan. 12. From 6 to 8 p.m. Davis Dominguez Gallery, 154 E. Sixth St. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Details here.
Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.