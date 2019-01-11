The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Cinema | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Friday, January 11, 2019

Fun in General / Sports

Limited Edition Bobblehead Alert: Nick Foles

Posted By on Fri, Jan 11, 2019 at 11:29 AM

click to enlarge Limited edition Nick Foles bobblehead - BOBBLEHEAD HALL OF FAME AND MUSEUM
  • Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum
  • Limited edition Nick Foles bobblehead
Did you not quite get what you wanted for the holidays and are in the mood to treat yourself to something special?

Well, Wildcats fans, the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum just unveiled a limited edition bobblehead of Nick Foles in his University of Arizona Wildcats uniform. This FOCO manufactured bobblehead is the only one that features Foles in his Wildcat jersey.

In 2018 Foles lead the Philadelphia Eagles to their first Super Bowl title, but before making it in the NFL, Foles stood out in Arizona Stadium. During his senior season, Foles threw for 4,334 yards and 28 touchdowns. Foles started college at Michigan State before transferring to UA. In his three years at Arizona, Foles had 67 touchdowns and over 10,000 passing yards. He graduated with a degree in communication.

"Nick has such a great story with his return to Philadelphia and leading the team to a Super Bowl title last year and the playoffs this year,” Phil Sklar, Co-Founder and CEO of the National Bobblehead Hall of Fame and Museum, said. “Arizona fans are extremely proud of Nick and his accomplishments both in college and the NFL. This bobblehead is the perfect way to show off that pride as Nick continues another unexpected run in the playoffs!”

The limited edition bobbleheads are numbered one through 2,018. Find the bobbleheads online here.

Tags: , , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Previously in the Range

More by Tirion Morris

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Tuesdays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

This top-rated illusion show is "Revitalizing Magic" by blending an international travel theme with all the charms… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays, 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through April 27 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. 20 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: Jan. 11 to 13 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Claytoon of the Day: Impeach The MF'er (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Claytoon of the Day: No (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. In The Limelight | Ed Arnaud (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: THE National Emergency (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation