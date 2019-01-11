The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Cinema | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Friday, January 11, 2019

Sports

All Bets Are On: The Tucson Weekly Has a Sports Podcast Now!

Posted By on Fri, Jan 11, 2019 at 3:58 PM

Tucson Weekly sportswriter Christopher Boan is teaming up with longtime ad rep Tyler Vondrak on the paper's newest podcast, All Bets Are On.

The podcast, which will air each Friday, discusses the latest University of Arizona men's basketball information, along with NFL and NBA tidbits with an eye on the gambling angles for each contest.

This week's segment features a hearty discussion of Arizona's games against Stanford and California, and delves into who we see as the Pac-12 frontrunner after two weeks of conference play.

Vondrak then breaks down his picks for each of the NFL's divisional playoff games this weekend, fresh off his undefeated Wild Card installment of his Picks of the Dragon series.

Each episode will feature different sports, and is sure to help the sports fan, whether they gamble or not. 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Christopher Boan

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed | Thu
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Tuesdays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Mercado Flea Market

The Mercado Flea features 35 + vendors selling vintage/antiques goods on the second Sunday of every month… More

@ Mercado San Agustín Second Sunday of every month, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Continues through May 12 100 S. Avenida del Convento.

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. 20 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: Jan. 11 to 13 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Political Purity Tests Make Me Crazy. Take TUSD, For Instance. (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. Limited Edition Bobblehead Alert: Nick Foles (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. In The Limelight | Ed Arnaud (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Claytoon of the Day: THE National Emergency (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation