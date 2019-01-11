All Bets Are On: The Tucson Weekly Has a Sports Podcast Now!

Tucson Weekly sportswriter Christopher Boan is teaming up with longtime ad rep Tyler Vondrak on the paper's newest podcast, All Bets Are On.
The podcast, which will air each Friday, discusses the latest University of Arizona men's basketball information, along with NFL and NBA tidbits with an eye on the gambling angles for each contest.
This week's segment features a hearty discussion of Arizona's games against Stanford and California, and delves into who we see as the Pac-12 frontrunner after two weeks of conference play.
Vondrak then breaks down his picks for each of the NFL's divisional playoff games this weekend, fresh off his undefeated Wild Card installment of his Picks of the Dragon series.
Each episode will feature different sports, and is sure to help the sports fan, whether they gamble or not.