20 Great Things to Do in Tucson This Weekend: Jan. 11 to 13

Zero Hour.
If you're a fan of movies like Fiddler on the Roof or A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum, you've probably seen the hilarious, three-time Tony Award winner Zero Mostel (he played Tvye in Fiddler and Pseudolus in A Funny Thing.) This show, written and performed by Broadway's Jim Brochu, takes place in Mostel's painting studio during the 1950s, during which his name was on the infamous Hollywood blacklist. When a reporter tries to interview Mostel, he sets off an explosion of outrage, humor, gossip and old memories. Don't miss your chance to see it happen in the Invisible Theatre's latest show! 7:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12 and 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 13. Berger Performing Arts Center, 1200 W. Speedway Blvd. $45, with discounts for groups, seniors, active military and students. Details here.
click to enlarge
The Temptations and The Four Tops.
Holy moly, these guys are really coming to Tucson! If ever there were a time to use the phrase "Motown legends," this is definitely it. Ever heard of "My Girl"? "I Can't Help Myself (Sugar Pie, Honey Bunch)"? How about "The Way You Do The Things You Do"? These guys have been pop, lock and doo-wopping it for the better part of a century. At this concert, they'll be crooning, and you'll be swooning. Guaranteed. 6:30 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. Centennial Hall, 1020 E. University Blvd. $25 to $125. Details here.
Different Strokes: An Evening of Erotic Performances.
Love erotic dancing but not the overwhelming (or perhaps underwhelming?) heteronormativity of typical clubs? This event, designed to showcase Tucson's marginalized dancers, particularly queer and transgender people of color, might be just the sexy breath of fresh air that you need. From some of Tucson's hottest performance artists to some brand new erotic performers, you'll be treated to a delightful selection of sensual performance art, and you'll probably love it. Doors open at 8 p.m., show is 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. 17 E. Toole Ave. 19+ only with ID. (Yes, 19+! Sorry, 18-year-olds.) $10 suggested donation to benefit transgender youth. Details here.
click to enlarge
Lake of Fire: Tucson Punk in the '80s – Photographs by Ed Arnaud.
Ed Arnaud has been photographing live music in Tucson since the '80s, and you've likely seen them on fan websites or through other venues if that's your scene. But he's never shown his photos—of everything from local mainstay bands to groups like Meat Puppets and Black Flag—in a public space. Until now, of course. Come check them out, and pick up a print if you'd like—they'll all be available for purchase in limited quantities. 6 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Wooden Tooth Records, 426 E. Seventh St. Free. Details here.
click to enlarge
Reflections of Nature.
Artist Sue Betanzos has many talents: She'll do commissioned paintings of your pets in either a realistic style or a whimsical St. Francis style. She does glass mosaics. She does acrylic. And she even paints on glass! At this solo show, check out her work depicting the natural world in our beloved Arizona, most of which will be available for purchase. Pack a picnic and head over to the park to enjoy a day of artwork and the nature that inspired it. Friday, Jan. 11 through Wednesday, Feb. 13. Hours are 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Ranch House Gallery at Agua Caliente Park, 12325 E. Roger Road. Free. Details here.
Second SundAZe Family Day at TMA.
It's always a good time to pay a visit to the Tucson Museum of Art, especially if you haven't seen the 30 Americans exhibit yet. But second Sundays with the fam are an especially good time, because there's all sorts of extra activities. This month, you can create your own portraits, soundsuits and patterns based on your visit to the museum. And you can join the Tucson MLK Committee, Tucson Urban League and Tucson Jazz Society in celebrating Martin Luther King Jr. The new year is the perfect opportunity to inject a little more art into your life. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. Tucson Museum of Art and Historic Block, 140 N. Main Ave. Free. Details here.
click to enlarge
Sophie McTear Art Opening.
If you're into comic book-inspired illustrations, bright color palettes, and witchy vibes, you'll probably enjoy the artwork of Sophie McTear, the Ninth House's Winter 2018 featured artist. Head on over to check out their full Zodiac collection, get a tarot reading, enjoy some vegan treats and get a chair massage. McTear is a graphic designer/illustrator and East Coast native who enjoys depicting the climate, sunsets, terrain and all-around loveliness of the desert. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. The Ninth House, 236 S. Scott Ave. Free. Details here.
In This Together: Sixty Years of Daring to Create a More Perfect Arizona.
Happy anniversary to the ACLU of Arizona! It's been six decades of fighting for human rights, and this exhibition is traveling throughout the state to celebrate it. The Etherton Gallery started hosting it this week, and is celebrating with a gallery reception on Saturday. Dozens of Arizona artists, working with mediums ranging from tin to oil on canvas to postage stamps, responded to a public call for submissions of work that reflects or is related to the ACLU's mission. The ACLU is all about coming together, and these artists sure did. What an inspiring thing to think about as we start a new year. 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Show runs through Feb. 2. Etherton Gallery, 135 S. Sixth Ave. Free. Details here.
BEYOND Tucson.
BEYOND Tucson was launched in 2012 to pay tribute to the six killed and 13 injured on Jan. 8, 2011 at the mass shooting at then Rep. Gabrielle Giffords' "Congress on your Corner" event, and has grown into a day with dozens of public health-themed events across Pima County. But not public health in a boring way! This is a day full of opportunities to discover petroglyphs, go on a fun run, take a walk with a doc, learn about organic gardening, dance or go on a scavenger hunt. There are tons of events to choose from, and they're happening all over town on Saturday, Jan. 12. Many of them are free, too! Visit beyond-tucson.org for more details on individual events. Details here.
Lama Tsultrim Allione Public Talk and Book Signing.
Maybe that name doesn't sound familiar, but after this, you're probably going to be talking about Lama Tsultrim Allione and her new book, Wisdom Rising: Journey into the Mandala of the Empowered Feminine
, all the time. This Tibetan Buddhist nun brings 1,000-year-old Tibetan traditions into today's world by showing women how to harness the energy of the fierce, wise dakini, a powerful aspect of the feminine. Her goal: to help you re-envision an emotional encumbrance as a source of power, especially in the age of movements like #MeToo. 7 to 9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. Tucson Symphony Center, 2175 N. Sixth Ave. Free. If you really like what you're hearing, stay for the weekend retreat! Details here.
Tucson Roadrunners vs. the Chicago Wolves.
Your first instinct might be to think that wolves would have an advantage on the ice, because they're more accustomed to cold weather. But this is Tucson, baby. And the Roadrunners have that home-court, used-to-the-Tucson-temperatures advantage. There's two home games this week, and you'll have to choose which one to go to based on what your priorities are: Friday is 1-2-3 food promotion night, which means $3 beers, $2 hot dogs and $1 sodas. And Saturday is Harry Potter Night, which means a Harry Potter glasses giveaway, a visit from the Desert Museum's owl and a book drive. Accio victory! 7:05 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11 and Saturday, Jan. 12. Tucson Arena, 260 S. Church Ave. $10 to $61+. Details here.
Living History Days at the Tucson Presidio Museum.
Sometimes it feels like modern life is an awful lot of work, and it is. But the people who used to keep the Tucson Presidio running back in the late 18th century were doing a special kind of hard work: Women were making their own clothing and soap and preparing every meal. Men were mostly soldiers, blacksmiths or merchants, while some worked for the church. A visit to the museum, with opportunities to spin cotton, learn how soldiers fire muskets and pump the bellows of the blacksmith's forge (as well as to enjoy some fresh-baked bread and tortillas) offer a healthy—and fascinating—dose of perspective. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Presidio San Augustin del Tucson, 196 N. Court Ave. $5 GA, $1 kids 6 to 14. Details here.
click to enlarge
Zoppé Family Circus.
Napoleone and Ermengilda Zoppé started a circus near Venice (Venice, Italy, not Venice Beach, though, between those very Italian names and the fact that they chose to start a circus, either would be a fair guess) back in 1842 focused on European circus arts. We're talking acrobatics, juggling, aerialists, clowning and dancing dogs—the good stuff. The circus is still touring with its one-ring, 500-seat tent, and with sixth-generation circus artist Giovanni Zoppé starring as Nino the Clown. And they're coming back to Tucson for their eighth annual visit. Take it from Giovanni: "This show aims higher than what usually passes for a circus these days." Shows this week are 7 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11; 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 12; and 1 p.m. and 4 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 13. Show runs through Monday, Jan. 21 with performances at various dates and times. Mercado San Agustin, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. $20 to $40, or $20 for a family pack of four. Use code Zoppe19 for $5 off. Details here.
Tubac Home Tour.
Do you ever dream about dropping out of the rat race (or at least making the move to participating in the rat race remotely) and moving down to this Santa Cruz artist colony? Don't we all? Indulge your fantasy a little bit by spending your day touring some of Tubac's loveliest homes, including a historic ranch. Make a day of it and plan to eat lunch at a local restaurant, check out the state park and drop into a few of the 100+ art galleries. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. Tubac Center of the Arts, 9 Plaza Road, Tubac. $30 Tubac Center for the Arts members, $35 nonmembers. Details here.
Mississippi Records: A Cosmic Vinyl History.
This presentation features a mix of film, audio and lecture from the founder of Mississippi Records, an Oregon independent record label always looking to promote independent and psychedelic music. This event is far more than a simple film screening; it also includes footage from artists on the label, a series of short films from concert performances, and a DJ set. And beyond any of that, this presentation "attempts to tell the entire history of recorded music in 90 minutes—from the first star being born to the current age of bizarre technology" fun! 8 to 11 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. At Exploded View gallery/microcinema. 197 E. Toole Ave. $6-$10. Details here.
A Quiet Heart.
This movie examines the complex and sometimes dangerous fault line between secularism and religious orthodoxy in modern-day Jerusalem. It follows the music and relationships of a pianist looking for relief from the pressures of her studies and her upbringing. This screening is part of the Tucson International Jewish Film Festival. 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. 3800 E. River Road. $10. Details here.
Oskar Blues New Beer Release at Craft.
This is a gathering of great states and drinks. The Colorado-native Oskar Blues Brewery is releasing two new beers at Craft, A Modern Drinkery, and it's a party for everyone to enjoy. The new brews are Guns 'N' Rose, a "Hoppy Rose" beer, and Can-O-Bliss, a tropical IPA. You Sly Dog food truck will also be in attendance, dishing out food to accompany your brand spankin' new beers. 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, Jan. 11. 4603 E. Speedway Blvd. Details here.
click to enlarge
Sentinel Peak's Fifth Anniversary Party.
It's Sentinel Peak Brewery's fifth birthday! But how many is that in brewery years? For their big birthday bash, this midtown brewery is hosting a special barbeque menu, plus all-day beer releases. Drop on by and let them know how much they've grown since last year. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 12. 4746 E. Grant Road. Details here.
Mercado Flea Market Returns.
Coming back for the second Sunday of every month, the flea market at Mercado San Agustin is a great westside location to get damn near anything you could hope for in Tucson. In addition to the antiques, vintage objects and other collectables, there are also local snacks and drinks. 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Details here.
click to enlarge
A Taste of Mexico at the Tucson Jewish Community Center.
At their latest Culinary Arts class, the Tucson Jewish Community Center instructs you to "Leave your preconceived notions of what constitutes real Mexican food behind." At this event, you'll (eat plenty and) learn how to make cilantro and calabacita soup, jicama salad, horchata, mango crepes, crispy tacos and more. All recipes are kosher and vegetarian. Noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13. 3800 E. River Road. $75. Details here.
Events compiled by Tirion Morris, Emily Dieckman, B.S. Eliot and Jeff Gardner.