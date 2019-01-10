The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch

Archives | RSS

Blog Categories: Politics | News | Do This! | Music | Chow | Media | Education | Cinema | Fun in General | Arts and Culture | Sports | TV | more categories»

Thursday, January 10, 2019

News / Politics

Former State Lawmaker Steve Farley Is Running for Mayor

Posted By on Thu, Jan 10, 2019 at 10:54 AM

click to enlarge Steve Farley wants to be your mayor.
  • Steve Farley wants to be your mayor.
Former state lawmaker Steve Farley, fresh from last year's unsuccessful gubernatorial run, tells The Range he'll formally announce his entry into Tucson's mayoral race tonight.

"I want to serve the city I love," Farley said.

Farley will make his opening argument tonight at the Democratic Party's Nucleus Club, which meets at 5:30 at Viscount Suites, 4855 E. Broadway.

Farley will be live-streaming his speech on his Facebook page if you can't make it to the meeting.

It's been a busy week for potential candidates who want to replace Tucson Mayor Jonathan Rothschild, who is stepping down after two terms. Yesterday, Ward 1 Councilmember Regina Romero announced she was jumping into the race.

A graphic designer whose photographic tiles grace the walls of the Broadway underpass at the eastern entrance of downtown, Farley made his first political run in 2005, when he lost a Democratic primary for the Ward 6 Tucson City Council race to former TV newscaster Nina Trasoff.

The following year, he won election to the Arizona House of Representatives. In 2012, he won a seat in the Arizona Senate, where over three terms, he rose to Senate assistant minority leader.

He also played a key role in bringing the modern streetcar to downtown Tucson through his work in developing the Regional Transportation Authority's transportation plan.

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

More by Jim Nintzel

Events & Staff Picks

Today | Fri | Sat | Sun | Mon | Tue | Wed
Meditation and Buddhist study

Meditation and Buddhist study @ Sky Island Zen

Tuesdays, Saturdays

All of today's events | Staff Picks

Events
Music
Movies
Dining
Locations

Submit an Event

Staff Pick

Carnival of Illusion: Magic, Mystery & Oooh La La!

This top-rated illusion show is "Revitalizing Magic" by blending an international travel theme with all the charms… More

@ Scottish Rite Grand Parlour Saturdays, 7:30-9 p.m. Continues through April 27 160 South Scott Ave

» More Picks

Submit an Event Listing

Popular Content

Most Read Most Discussed
  1. Claytoon of the Day: THE National Emergency (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  2. Five Great Things to Do in Tucson Today: Thursday, Jan 10 (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  3. City Councilmember Regina Romero Is Running for Mayor (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  4. Claytoon of the Day: Impeach The MF'er (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)
  5. Rep. Pamela Powers Hannley Makes The Nation Magazine's 2018 Progressive Honor Roll (The Range: The Tucson Weekly's Daily Dispatch)

© 2019 Tucson Weekly | 7225 Mona Lisa Rd. Ste. 125, Tucson AZ 85741 | (520) 797-4384 | Powered by Foundation